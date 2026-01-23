Earthquake in the province of Catanzaro of magnitude 3.8, epicenter in Serrastretta

A strong shock of earthquake Of magnitude 3.8 hit the province of Catanzaro, in Calabria, at hours 3.20pm today, January 23rd. According to what was recorded by INGV, the epicenter was located at Serrastrettaabout 20 km from Catanzaro, while the hypocenter was detected in 10.1 km deep.

The shock was warned distinctly throughout the area and also in neighboring provinces such as Cosenza, also given the relatively shallow depth of the earthquake. At the moment, however, no particular damage was reported to buildings or people.

From a geological point of view, the Calabria is an area with high seismicity: the region, in fact, suffers the convergence between the African and Eurasian plates. The interaction between the two plates generates widespread seismicity, as confirmed by the historical data of the earthquakes recorded by the INGV from 1985 to today, visible in the map below.

seismicity-Calabria
The map of earthquakes in Calabria from 1985 to today. The star indicates the epicenter of today’s earthquake, January 23rd. Credit: INGV

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

