Earthquake on Stranger Things: Millie Bobby Brown would have accused David Harbor of bullying and harassment

Millie Bobby Brown, the British actress known for her role as 11 in the Netflix series Stranger Things, would have accused David Harbour, the New York actor who plays the character of Jim Hopper, police chief of Hawkins and adoptive father of Eleven/Eleven, of bullying and harassment, not of a sexual nature. The Mail on Sunday, the Sunday edition of the British tabloid Daily Mail, first reported the news.

At the end of the fourth season Jim and 11 found themselves, after various vicissitudes between Kamtchatka and the United States, in a Hawkins devastated by an earthquake caused by the destructive power of the big bad Vecna ​​(or Henry Creel, or One/One), the ruler of the Upside Down who threatens to destroy the whole world in the fifth and final season of the series with which the Duffer Brothers gained worldwide fame and who knows how many Netflix subscribers.

But just when there are a few weeks left until the release of the first part of the final chapter of Stranger Things, even in the real world a media and potentially legal earthquake risks turning the lives of two of its protagonists upside down. In particular that of Harbour, already shocked by the recent divorce from the English singer Lily Allen, who in her recently released new album, West End Girl, seems to accuse her ex-husband of betrayal and behavior like a “sex addict”, a sex addict.

Millie Bobby Brown’s accusations against David Harbour

According to what was revealed by the Mail on Sunday, Brown, who turned 21 last February 19, presented a report to Netflix production with “pages and pages of accusations” aimed at his colleague David Harbour, who turned 50 last April 10.

Accusations which – underlines the tabloid’s source – would exclude any type of sexual harassment, referring instead to oppressive attitudes and acts of bullying.

The document would have been presented before the start of filming the final season of the series, in which, unlike what was seen in the last one, the two should share numerous scenes. Scenes during which, according to the Daily Mail, the actress would have requested to always be able to count on the presence of one of her representatives on the set.

At the moment neither Netflix nor the two actors involved have confirmed, denied or commented on the news in any way, but it has already been pointed out that Harbor has not so far taken part in official promotional activities for Stranger Things 5.

Harbor and Lily Allen’s recent split

If confirmed, these accusations would further worsen the personal situation of David Harbour, who separated from Lily Allen at the beginning of 2025, with whom he married in 2020.

The singer, who, according to the Daily Mail, still supported her husband during the period of Brown’s accusations, decided to end the relationship due to the repeated betrayals she suffered.

Ten years ago Allen had an extramarital affair with Liam Gallagher when he was married to Nicole Appleton and she to Sam Cooper, a craftsman father of her two daughters; shortly afterwards she confessed the betrayal to her husband and the two ended up divorcing. In 2019, Allen and Harbor made their relationship official, and married in September 2020, ending their marriage in late 2024/early 2025.

Precisely in that period Allen would have written and produced West End Girl, his fifth studio album, released last October 24th. And in fact the songs on the album seem to speak of the singer’s emotional response to the repeated alleged acts of infidelity of her husband, to whom she also granted an open relationship but of which he still violated the terms.

In the song Pussy Palace (where pussy is a colloquial term to refer to women and their sexual organs), in particular, Lily Allen talks about a “f-ga palace” in the West Village of New York, referring to the actor’s single apartment, where she sent him after kicking him out for his repeated betrayals, and in which, when she brings him back his things, she notices sheets scattered on the floor and a long black hair “probably from the previous night”: “I’m looking at a patient of sex?” the singer asks herself repeatedly in the lyrics of the chorus.