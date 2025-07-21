Earthquake shocks in Russia, off the Kamchatka, the strongest of M7.4: Tsunami alert returned

Earthquake off the Kamchatka peninsula.



Five strong earthquake shocks were recorded off the coast of Kamchatka, Russia, of which the strongest of magnitude 7.4. As confirmed by the Ingv, the seismic swarm was detected yesterday 20 July among the 18:28 and the 19:22 (local hours, between 08:28 and 09:22 in Italy): the epicenter was located in the Pacific Ocean, about 144 km from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky (the capital of Kamchatka), while the hypocenter of the shocks was recorded among the 5 he is 15 km deep.

The shocks were felt by the population of Petropavlovsk-Kamcatsky, which counts about 180,000 Inhabitants: people ran away on the street, but fortunately no damage or injuries were reported.

Immediately after the first shocks the local services issued theTsunami alert: residents had been recommended to reach heights of at least 30/40 meters or to move away from At least 3 km from the coast To avoid possible damage. The authorities then reported the possibility that the tsunami also affected Hawaii, Japan and the atoll of Midway, under the control of the USA.

In the past few hours, however, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has The Tsunami alert was revokedconfirming that the danger of tsunami had returned.

The entire region is characterized by aIntesa geological activity: the Russian peninsula, which separates the Okhotsk sea from the Pacific Ocean, is in fact found above a section of the Pacific fire beltthat is, the band of the planet most affected by volcanic eruptions and earthquakes. In particular, the Kamchatka peninsula It is the meeting point of the busty plaques of the Pacific and North America: here the ocean zolle they sink below the continental ones, according to the phenomenon of subduction in the theory of the tectonics of plates. All this makes it one of the more subject regions In earthquakes in the world: on November 4, 1952, the peninsula was hit by a very strong earthquake of magnitude 9.0, which caused waves of over 9 meters to Hawaii.