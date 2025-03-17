Earthquakes in Calabria, in the night seismic swarm with over 20 shocks greater than 2.0, the strongest of magnitude 2.9

In the night Between 16 and 17 March In the province of Catanzaro, in Calabria, they occurred More than 20 shocks Of magnitude greater than 2.0the strongest, with epicenter a Miglirine, It was recorded at 00.34 with one magnitude 2.9. Speaking instead of hypocenter, most of the shocks recorded a depth included between 9 and 11 km. Sunday morning the first shocks were felt with miglirine epicenter, the strongest of which, of magnitude 3.0was recorded at 6:02. In the evening, the population perceived three shocks within 90 minutes which also affected the area of Tiriol. This seismic swarm, felt distinctly throughout the province, fortunately did not cause particular damage to things and/or people, even if the attention remains in the Catanzaro area.

But what are the causes of these SISMI? To try to have a clearer picture of the situation, we can take as reference what is reported on DRABASE DISS of the main Italian seismogenetic sources.

Credit: diss



The red dot indicates the epicenter of the shocks and, as we can see, there are various orange rectangle around this. These represent i main fault systems of the area. In addition to this, the presence of blue-patrallel lines of blue color is clearly visible: these represent a subduction areawhose maximum depth in that area is of 30 km.

All these info give us back a rather complex geological picture. This should not be surprised, given that historically Calabria is one of the most seismically active areas of the whole country.

As indicated by the image below, in 1783 the area was affected by a violent earthquake of magnitude greater than 7.0and the same happened a little further north also in 1638. Obviously being earthquakes recorded in the pre-instrumental era, these are approximations and estimates, but this can still help us to understand the historical seismicity of the area.