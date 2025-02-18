Earthquakes now near Crotone, seismic slimming swarm with stronger shock of magnitude 3.7

One is recording one seismic swarm in the province of Crotone, in Calabria, starting from 13:40 today 18 February, with at least 10 earthquake shocks with magnitude greater than 2.0 the most intense of which at 14:11 recorded magnitude 3.7as confirmed by the Ingv. Fortunately at the moment There are no particular damage to things or peoplebut attention remains high throughout the area. The epicenter of the SISMI is mostly around the municipalities of Scandal And Cutro to a variable depth between the 20 he is 30 km about.

What are the causes from a geological point of view? If we observe what is reported from the database God of the Ingv, we see that at the macoscala the area is located near a rectangular orange rectangular area: that is the Crotone-Rossano fault system. At the same time there is also a plan subduction, represented with colorful lines tending to purple. Although at the moment it is not known exactly what the structures involved in earthquakes are, from here it is possible to understand how it is a geologically complex and historically seismic area.

In orange, the fault system responsible for earthquakes in the province of Crotone. Credit: diss/ingv



Attention: In the last few days there has also been a lot of other seisms in various areas of the world, such as near Santorini or Flegrei fields. Even if it is Three seismic swarms occurred within a few hours, it is not a “strange” or anomalous fact. In fact, each event is independent of the others and this is also testified by the fact that thousands of earthquakes take place every day in the world – even if most are not noticeable from us human beings and are detectable only through special tools. Therefore, however impossible it may seem, the coexistence of multiple seismic events of this type in different areas of the world is absolutely normal and must not be worried.

But why are there so many earthquakes in Italy? To make some clarity, here is an ad hoc video on the subject: