East of Eden: Florence Pugh protagonist of the new Netflix series based on the novel by John Steinbeck

A series on the masterpiece novel by Nobel Prize winner John Steinbeck, “East of Eden”, published in 1952, arrives on Netflix. A modern version of a generational story starring the British actress Florence Pugh (Don’t Worry Darling).

“East Eden”, in the original “East Eden” is considered the writer’s most ambitious work on the complex story of two families: the Tasks and the Hamiltons.

East of Eden: the trailer

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East of Eden: the plot

This modern interpretation of Steinbeck’s masterpiece traces the multigenerational saga of the Trask family, shedding new light on the unforgettable anti-heroine Cathy Ames.

East of Eden: the cast

The protagonist of the series is Florence Pugh (Thunderbolts*).

East of Eden: when it comes out on Netflix

“East of Eden” arrives on Netflix in fall 2026.