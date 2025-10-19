Edible and poisonous mushrooms in Italy: what they are and how to collect them safely

We are in autumn and many of us venture into the woods in search of mushrooms: in reality, what we commonly call “mushrooms“I’m actually the fruit – said carpophore – of a much larger organism, formed by a network of thin filaments called hyphaewhich develop in the soil. The carpophore represents the reproductive part of the fungus, with the task of spreading it into the surrounding environment sporestiny reproductive cells that ensure the continuation of the species. From a nutritional point of view, mushrooms are rich in fibre, proteins and mineralswith little fat and calories, and represent an economical and sustainable alternative to meat. If on the one hand, in Italy, we have various edible species, such as porcini mushrooms, field mushrooms and cardoncelli, on the other hand there are some mushrooms that contain toxins potentially dangerous for the liver and kidneys. Among these, the amatoxins ofAmanita muscariabut also edible mushrooms such as “tacks” can be toxic if not properly cooked. In Italy, harvesting is regulated by law 352/1993which imposes safety rules. It is also always recommended to have the mushrooms checked by a professional mycologist and store them in wicker baskets to avoid deterioration and promote ventilation.

What are the common edible mushrooms in Italy

In Italy the edible mushroom market is concentrated mainly in the northern area and is based on a few main varieties, which is why there is also a strong dependence on foreign imports. Among the best-known edible mushrooms, the Boletus eduliscommonly known as porcinethe most famous and collected species in our country.

The porcini mushroom is one of the most collected and appreciated mushrooms in Italy.



They then follow theAgaricus bisporusknown as champignonand the Pleutorus eryingiior cardoncellotraditionally widespread in the south and on the islands. Finally, the species of the genus deserve mention Craterelluslike the C. Cornucopoidescalled by everyone trumpet of the dead: a name that derives both from the funnel shape of the mushroom, similar to a trumpet, and from the period in which it grows most often, between the end of the tenth and the beginning of the eleventh month, around the commemoration of the deceased of November 2nd.

From a nutritional point of view, edible mushrooms are a noteworthy food: they have low calories and fat, but good levels of vitamins, iron and phosphorus. They are also a source of fibersthanks to the cell wall rich in chitin and mannanscompounds that favor theprebiotic activity and the well-being of the intestinal flora. Their protein composition is also interesting: compared to other plant sources, mushrooms contain all the essential amino acids (EAA) to meet human dietary requirements.

A characteristic that they have in common with meat is the umami flavoura little-known fundamental flavor (compared to sweet or salty, for example) associated with the amino acid glutamate and characteristic of protein-rich foods.

What are poisonous mushrooms: what to know

Some mushrooms, in addition to the nutrients mentioned above, also contain toxinsthat is, compounds that can interfere with the normal functions of the organism. These substances can cause gastrointestinal or liver disorders and, in severe cases, result lethal.

The mushroom poisoning they are generally divided into two main categories:

Low latency : which occurs within a few hours of ingestion, with symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

: which occurs within a few hours of ingestion, with symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Long latency: which instead appears after 6-20 hours, and can be much more serious because it affects the liver and kidneys, vital organs that are damaged by toxins, in some cases, unfortunately, even irreversibly.

Among the best known toxins are amatoxinspresent in fungi such asAmanita muscariaperhaps the most famous mushroom in the world for its iconic appearance, with the red cap dotted with white.

THE’Amanita Muscariaone of the best-known poisonous mushrooms in the world.



But be careful: appearance is never enough to understand if a mushroom is poisonous. There are harmless-looking species that can be dangerous, and even some edible mushrooms can cause poisoning if not treated correctly. This is the case ofArmillaria melleaknown as nail: edible, yes, but toxic if not pre-boiled for at least 20 minutes before actual cooking.

How to collect mushrooms safely

In Italy, the mushroom picking is regulated by national law 352/1993which establishes precise rules to guarantee food safety. Among the main recommendations of the Ministry of Health first of all there is that of consuming only mushrooms in perfect condition. After harvesting, it is important avoid plastic bagswhich favor deterioration, and instead prefer a wicker basket: this way the mushrooms remain well ventilated and, at the same time, it contributes to the dissemination of spores, favoring their natural reproduction.

Another fundamental rule is that of Always have mushrooms checked by an experienced mycologistbefore bringing them to the table, to make sure they are actually edible. In many Italian regions, such as Lombardy, during the harvest season it is active at the local health authorities mycological inspectoratewhere anyone can have their mushrooms evaluated for free. These services also collaborate with poison control centers to manage any cases of intoxication, guaranteeing immediate assistance to citizens in case of need.