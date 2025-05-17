Egypt is building the largest artificial river in the world in the middle of desert

Credit: Avim.



Egypt is building an artificial river parallel to the Nile river from the cost of 5.2 billion dollars and as part of his project New Delta. The mega-project aims to transform Egypt by recovering 2.2 million acres of cultivable green areas (or approx 9 000 km2) West of the Nile Delta and is part of a framework of important initiatives financed by the Egyptian government to ensure greater food safety. Egypt, in fact, is among the greatest wheat importers in the world, just think that Russia and Ukraine have provided 80% of Egypt’s wheat imports in 2021, but with the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, wheat prices have undergone serious increases. Announced in March 2021 there is no certain date of delivery of the works but already an important part of the work has been carried out.

The characteristics of the mega project

The mega artificial river will be built to convey the irrigation water to the new cultivated areas. This will include 22 kilometers of pipes under the ground surface, To cross the areas already grown, and others 92 kilometers with an open route who will transport the underground water, agricultural and drainage at the Al-Hammam station.

The water resources will be conveyed in the powerful central of Al-Hamam, the largest system of Treatment of agricultural waste water of the world which at full capacity will take 7.5 millions of m³ of water a day, an impressive capacity of well 86.8 m³/second operating on a large area above 320,000 m².

In addition, the new water treatment plant is so imposing that it has ensured well Four global records. In addition to the aforementioned record, it was awarded to be the water treatment plant more large and operationally robustto be composed of the largest area covered with epoxy material and to be the largest system of mud treatment globally.

The influence of the project on the limited water resources of Egypt

In addition to the multiple positive aspects underlined, the mega project has aroused significant disputes for its water needs, the environmental impact, the management practices of water resources and the implications of international law. Egypt has known a limited resource of water, with a water availability of 660 cubic meters per capita per year, this company could put a strain on the already limited water resources and raises questions about the sustainability of such a massive deviation. In addition, the deviation of the waters of the Nile threatens to disturb the ecosystems of the river basin, with consequent potential reduction of biodiversity and alteration of natural habitats and could also disturb international balances, in particular with the neighbor Ethiopiawhich strongly depends on the Nile for its water needs and development.