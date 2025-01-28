Egypt reveals a new treasure: discovered in Saqqara the tomb of the royal doctor of Pharaoh Pepi II

Interior of the tomb of Teti Neb Fu. Credit: Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities وزارة fightchiسياحة و█



In Egypt, a team of archaeologists Franco-Swiss led by Philippe Collomberrtof the University of Geneva, discovered the tomb of Teti Neb wasa real doctor lived more than 4,000 years ago During the Kingdom of Pharaoh PEPI II (2278-2216 BC), one of the longest-lived pharaohs in Egyptian history. The tomb belongs to the type “in Mastaba“, characterized by low stone structures that have an underground funeral chamber and which represent the forerunners of the pyramids; is located in the necropolis of Saqqaraabout 40 kilometers south-west of Cairo, one of the older of Egypt. The doctor’s tomb, despite the signs of violations already in ancient times by the tombaroli, still retains the walls intact, decorated with engravings and works of art with bright colors, including one false door painted and scenes of Funeral offers.

The registration On the tomb they reveal that Teti Neb was held several roles rather prestigious: chief doctor of the palace, chief dentist And Director of medicinal plants. It was also priest And “magician“of the goddess Serket (the goddess Scorpio), associated with poisonous creaturessuggesting his competence in dealing bites and poisonous bites. The profound knowledge of themedical art On the part of the ancient Egyptians it is known since ancient times: the discovery further underlines the importance attributed to medicine and to the magic In ancient Egypt, highlighting as figures like Teti Neb were highly respected and taken into consideration at the court.

The archaeological excavations in the Saqqara Necropolis sector in which the tomb of the doctor Teti Neb was found in the 2022. In the surroundings of the tomb of Pharaoh Pepi II, not only the tombs of his wives were discovered, but also those of High dignitaries of his courtjust like the real doctor.

The vivid colors of the tomb have made it possible to easily recognize thedecorative apparatus. On the walls are different paintings food genreslike bread, fruit, and wine, offers for the new life of the deceased in the afterlife. The ceiling was painted in redand one was made on the wall false doorsymbolic access to life after death.