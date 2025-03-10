Eight films and a TV series to watch on Prime Videos this week

This week on Prime Videos there is an unmissable appointment: the return, with the first three episodes of the third season, of the mega fantasy series the Wheel of Time – The wheel of time. For the rest, among our weekly streaming suggestions, as novelty we only point out the Italian film Familia. And then, as always, a little expiring films, between light comedies and Terry Gilliam’s films. To you the choice is good week.

Familia (Film 2024) – release date 9 March

Licia is a woman who divides herself between work and children. Her husband Franco has just left prison, he tried to remove him because of his violent attitudes without success. Despite the attempts to remove and various complaints, he will return several times in his life by upsetting his tranquility and that of his children.

The wheel of the season season 3 (Original TV series USA) – Exit date 13 March

Number of episodes and calendar exit: 8 episodes, the first 3 available from 13 March and the next to be released every week

After defeating Ishamael at the end of the second season, Rand A’Hor finds his friends with a false and is proclaimed reborn dragon. But in the third season, the threats against the light multiply: the white tower is torn by internal conflicts, the followers of the Black Aja are without brakes, old enemies return to the twin rivers and the remaining reiets are in pursuit of the dragon … including Lanfear, whose relationship with Rand will entail for both of having to make a crucial choice between light and darkness. While the ties with the past begin to dissolve and its corrupt power begins to strengthen itself, Rand becomes more and more unrecognizable, also for Moiraine and Egwene, his closest allied. These powerful women, who at the beginning of the series were teacher and pupil, must now work together to prevent the dragon from passing to darkness … at any cost.

Whiplash (Film 2015) – Expiry date 11 March

Andrew, 19, dreams of becoming the best jazz drummer of his generation. At the Manhattan Conservatory, where it is practiced relentlessly, however the competition is fierce.

Becky’s wrath (film 2023) – expiration date 12 March

Two years after having escaped a violent attack on her family, Becky tries to reconstruct her life by relying on the care of an elderly woman, a similar spirit named Elena.

How to make career very dishonestly (Film 1990) – Date of expiration March 14th

Michael Caine is Graham Marshall in a Black Comedy in perfect British style. Graham is an advertiser who sees all hopes of having a promotion fade in front of him, when he is overtaken by his younger colleague Robert. From that moment Graham, caught by a sudden neurosis of power, will begin to pay it to all those who will hinder his professional aims.

Hypnotic (Film 2023) – Expiry date of March 15th

A tormented detective (Ben Affleck) immerses himself in an intricate mystery in search of his disappeared daughter, revealing a dark secret government program capable of manipulating the mind. A race against time will be born between deceptions and shocking revelations.

If you are looking for a really strange movie, don’t miss Hypnotic with Ben Affleck (review)

Your ex never dies (film 2018) – expiration date March 15th

An exhilarating comedy with two best friends who find themselves, despite themselves, at the center of a dangerous international conspiracy, when they discover that the ex of one of them, in addition to having broken the heart, was actually a spy.

UNDISPUTED (Film 2002) – Despite date of 15 March

In the Sweetwater penitentiary, the maximum security prison lost in the Mojave desert where the worst delinquents of all the United States are held, a maximum weight champion arrives, indicted for sexual harassment (any reference is purely random). But in Sweetwater there is already another boxer and the clash between the two is clearly inevitable.

The Zero Theorem – Everything is vanity (Film 2014) – Despite date of March 15th

Qohen is a computer scientist who has alienated himself more and more from the outside world. The head of the corporation for which he works, however, entrusts him with a task that changes his life forever: demonstrating an impossible theorem about the fate of the universe. By Terry Gilliam.