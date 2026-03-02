Eight films and three TV series to watch on Prime Video this week (2 – 8 March)

First week of a March full of unmissable releases on Prime Video: here are our streaming tips to help you find the latest news and titles expiring in the next few days. Let’s start with The Mermaid’s Kiss, a promising South Korean drama TV series. The highlight of the week is Young Sherlock by Guy Ritchie, but don’t forget the new episode of Alex Cross 2.

For those who prefer a film, the fantasy-horror Osiris and the romantic Material Love are coming soon, and as always take a look at the films we have chosen for you in the expiring titles section. The choice is yours, good viewing and have a good week.

Siren’s Kiss (South Korean drama TV series) – streaming from March 2nd

Number of episodes and release mode: 12 episodes, 2 episodes per week until the 7/4 finale

Investigator Cha Woo-seok (Wi Hajun) receives a strange phone call from an informant who claims to have evidence of a murder related to a fraud case. Before she can reveal the truth, the informant mysteriously dies. Woo-seok’s investigations then lead him to the Royal Auction and its auctioneer, Han Seol-ah (Park Min-young), whose three boyfriends have all died under suspicious circumstances. To find out the truth, or perhaps to test the woman, Woo-seok suggests that she fake a relationship. As he unmasks its secrets, he realizes that he has entered a network from which he will probably never be able to escape and that trying could cost him everything.

Prime Video Link

Young Sherlock (UK mystery TV series) – release date 4 March at 9am

How many episodes are there and when do they come out: 8 episodes all together

Starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin (After) as Sherlock Holmes, and brought to life by visionary director and executive producer Guy Ritchie, Young Sherlock is an irreverent, action-packed mystery that follows the legendary detective’s early adventures. When a charismatic, young and rebellious Sherlock Holmes meets none other than James Moriarty, he is drawn into a murder investigation that puts his freedom at risk. Sherlock’s first-ever case uncovers a conspiracy that spans the globe, culminating in an explosive confrontation that will change the course of his life forever. Set in vibrant Victorian England and featuring cross-border adventures, the series reveals the early exploits of the anarchic teenager destined to become Baker Street’s most famous resident.

The trailer and information for Young Sherlock

Alex Cross 2 ep. 6 (US crime TV series) – release date 4 March

Number of episodes and release calendar: 8 episodes, 3 out on Wednesday 11 February, then one per week until 3/18

The bond between the vigilantes tightens, as do Alex and Kayla’s investigations into the threats to Durand and the other billionaires involved in a case that takes on increasingly sinister contours.

Alex Cross 2 review

Osiris (USA 2025 fantasy-horror film) – release date March 2

A US Special Forces unit led by Sergeant Kelly is abducted and awakens on a massive alien ship, surrounded by skinned human bodies. Attacked by hostile creatures, the soldiers team up with Ravi and Anya, a Russian woman who has survived for decades. After harsh clashes they manage to escape, re-emerging in a devastated Paris.

Material Love (US 2025 romance film) – release date March 6

Lucy (Dakota Johnson) is a young, ambitious New York matchmaker who thinks she’s reduced love to a formula. But when she meets a tall, dark, charming “unicorn” (Pedro Pascal) on the same night as a chance encounter with a broke old boyfriend (Chris Evans), she suddenly finds herself torn between the perfect couple and her flawed ex.

King of One Night (USA comedy film 1983) – expiration date March 5

King of Night is a fun depiction of the dangers of the world of celebrity fandom. By Martin Scorsese, with Robert De Niro.

Down with Love (USA 2003 comedy film) – expiration date March 5

A columnist who has given up on love falls in love with a womanizer. With Renée Zellweger, Ewan McGregor.

Speaking of Women (USA 1995 comedy film) – expiration date March 6

Three women accidentally commit a crime and go on the run.

Life – Don’t Cross the Line (US comedy film 2017) – expiry date 6 March

Six members of an international space station are grappling with humanity’s greatest discovery: the first evidence certifying the existence of life on Mars. As their research continues, the methods they use will have unexpected consequences and alien life will prove more intelligent than they thought.

The Purple Rivers (thriller film France 2000) – expiry date 9 March

Relentless thriller by Mathieu Kassovitz, nominated for 5 César awards. Jean Reno and Vincent Cassel are two detectives called to investigate brutal murders: while one investigates the desecration of a tomb, the other deals with the discovery of a mutilated corpse. Soon the two investigations merge and the murders multiply, leading them to the gates of death and ice.

The Hundred Steps (drama film Italy 2010) – expiry date 9 March

Sicily, 1960s. In Cinisi, where the mafia controls every aspect of life, Peppino Impastato challenges power with his free radio, using irony and denunciation against the local bosses. Only a hundred steps separate his house from that of Tano Badalamenti, symbol of a criminal power that Peppino dares to face. Masterpiece by Marco Tullio Giordana, multiple award-winning in Venice, at the Nastri and at the Davids.