Eight movies and a TV series to watch on first videos this weekend

If you are subscribed to first videos and look for ideas and tips to choose what to watch this weekend, there is a title that you have to score at the top of the list: Reacher 3, the TV series Action series that came out with the first three episodes of the third season.

For the rest, among the novelties of the catalog we point out two films, love and other mental saws and a long weekend. But then there are always many pearls among the expiring titles, so flow to the bottom to get to know our suggestions. The choice is to you and good weekend!

Love and other mental saws (Film 2024) – release date 17 February

After a disappointment of love, Guido, 45, reduced his sex life to self -eroticism, living his fantasies through virtual sex. His friends Niky, obsessed with online relationships, and Armando, trapped in a finished marriage, support him. The arrival of the waitress Giulia awakens in him dormant emotions, giving life to comic and embarrassing situations.

Reacher 3 (Original US TV series) – Exit date 20 February

Number of episodes and output methods: 8 episodes, the first three available from February 20 and the following ones to be released individually every Thursday

Based on the novel The designated victim (Persuader) of Lee Child, in the third season of this series full of action, Reacher falls into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise in an attempt to save an infiltrate of the undercover goddess whose time is about to expire . Here he finds a world of secrets and violence and confronts some pending issues of his past.

Reacher 3 review

A long weekend (film 2021) – release date 20 February

When the unfortunate Bart meets by chance Vienna enigmatic, the two fall in love instantly. A magical weekend of passion will lead to unexpected revelations, but the secrets of both could be the cause of their separation, as well as the opportunity for a new beginning.

Yentl (Film 1984) – Expiry date 1 March

Directed and interpreted by the legend of the Scheck Barbra Streisand, a young woman named Yentl is forced to disguise himself as a man to pursue his thirst for knowledge, in this beautiful story of perseverance, humanity and love.

The GIFT (Film 2001) – Despite date 1 March

In a town near Savannah (Georgia), a widow with three children, a fortune teller with Esp (Extra Sensoriel Perception), helps the police in the research of a missing girl. The suspicions fall on the violent husband of one of his customers, but perhaps the truth is another and Annie’s “gift” can be as useful to discover it as dangerous for the woman.

A fish named Wanda (Film 1989) – Date of expiration 1 March

If we add four rather shrewd jewelry thieves … Tre Yorkshire Terrier … a beautiful woman … a good English lawyer and a fortune in jewels we will have a fun comedy with John Cleese, Michael Palin, Kevin Kline and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Remains with me (film 2018) – expiration date 1 March

A true story of survival. Tami and Richard are two free spirits. When they meet, they understand that they are twin souls, and Richard invites Tami to share an assignment just obtained: report the luxurious sailboat of a couple of friends in San Diego. But the sea is unpredictable, and a furious tropical storm throws the boat thousands of kilometers from the mainland.

Bewitched by the moon (film 1989) – expiration date 1 March

Cher (winner of the Oscar) is in the role of a widow ready to remarry. But when he falls in love with his boyfriend’s brother (Nicolas Cage), a romantic complication worthy of the greatest comedies arrives!

Valchiria Operation (Film 2008) – Expiry date 1 March

Operation Valchiria is the chronicle of the courageous and ingenious plan to eliminate one of the most perverse tyrants that the world has ever known.