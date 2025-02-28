Eleonora Giorgi and the disease, the audio that puts Fedez in trouble and the other gossip to read on the weekend





Dear readers and dear readers, like every week, the time has come to make a little “facts” with our high gossip column.

Put yourself comfortable, loosen your belts and good, juicy, reading.

Eleonora Giorgi

From “Rome” by Federico Fellini to “Borotalco” by Carlo Verdone, and how not to mention “Sapore di Mare 2”, the film that allowed her to meet Massimo Ciavarro, the father of his second son. But Eleonora Giorgi will also be remembered for how she decided to tell the diagnosis of pancreas cancer, the treatments, the hope and then the awareness that only a miracle could have saved it.

Giorgi has perhaps spoken more than anyone else than the life that coexists with death, even more than Fedez, who was operated on for the same neoplasm of Eleonora. “My soul is ready,” he confessed to his last interview. He granted it to Corriere della Sera during hospitalization in a clinic, where he is still located today, while they administered the therapy of pain. The announcement of the end, unfortunately close, arrived at Barbara Palombelli’s hands, during the episode of Forum aired on February 26. There Paolo Ciavarro works there, her second son who gave her the joy of becoming a grandmother.

“Eleonora is about to greet us”, with these words Palombelli has made the inexorable flow of time concrete. A gesture that perhaps brings the story of the disease, and of death, to another level. A level never touched before, but that if it is good for family members, it must also be fine for all of us. Giorgi’s eldest son Andrea Rizzoli wrote a book on the last year lived between hospitals and clinical folders. The time spent together allowed him to “tell you everything I needed”. And perhaps this is the only positive implication of the word “end”. Or perhaps it would be better to say that it is the only positive implication for those who accept that the “end” is near.

Chiara and Tronchetti tries by the lawyer

Remember the two sentences, “Tell the mother, tell the lawyer”, become iconic now? Luis Ps against Fedez pronounced them in the famous video in which he explained what happened to wild musk (here to see him again). Now, the same sentences describe the days of Chiara Ferragni well. The influencer, who after months and months of absence returned to Milan Fashion Week, has been indicted for trial, and will be the first hearing for the Balocco case. The weekly Today She photographed her in the company of her mother, Marina di Guardo, and her partner Giovanni Tronchetti Provera while going to the lawyer.

For weeks excited in which Chiara and its lawyers must decide the defensive strategy. In addition, Corona’s videos rekindled the spotlight on the two ex and neither of them came out unscathed. If Chiara at the end of the accounts is the victim of a game of power, where whoever drains most wins, Fedez is not clear what role he is holding.

Fedez, the audio in which he says “Putt ** a”

The rapper gave himself a blow on his feet alone. He decided to tell his truth, in response to Fabrizio, collaborating with a well -known YouTuber, Alessandro Della Giusto, who resumed all his Sanremo. Not only the moments behind the scenes: the video begins many days before, when the name of Angelica Montini (the lover of Fedez) is made for the first time. In the video you see and feel Fedez talking to Corona, asks him to stop, but it doesn’t seem credible. He continues to trust, at least so it seems, of a man who has used intimate confidences to monetize. In addition, the rapper’s tones are always very calm, and after a call he even comes to praise him: “He is the best manipulator that I have ever known,” says Lucia.

What happened shortly after the publication of the first part of Fedez’s video-truth? Corona shared a audio in which a voice is heard – which would seem to be that of the rapper – who pronounces these phrases: “But sorry, the putt *** there has sued you for yesterday’s episode and the cops have already arrived to notify you of the lawsuit? But how is it possible that if I sue someone, they will make 8 months make the notification? “. Who is the “Putt ** a” is not known: for some it would be Chiara Ferragni, for others Selvaggia Lucarelli. Meanwhile Fedez intervened declaring that the phone call “is false”.

Selvaggia Lucarelli and the affection for the ex

Selvaggia Lucarelli has a heart. Of course it was not difficult to understand it, but she wanted to remember it to the many who criticize her by talking about her ex -husband, Laerte Pappalardo. To Verissimo, with great emotion, Lucarelli has revealed that they have an excellent relationship with Laerte and not because they share the joy of parenting, but because they love each other.

“It is my greatest conquest,” said Selvaggia, with a voice broken by the emotion. Well yes, Silvia Toffanin has managed to cross Lucarelli’s armor and probably is very proud of it. Lucarelli’s affection is certainly reciprocated by Pappalardo, who thanked his ex -wife by posting the moment of the interview in which he spoke of him in his Instagram stories, adding a heart.

Suspicious deaths

The world of entertainment, in particular the one with stars and stripes, in just two days has lost two much loved figures. First Michelle Trachtenberg, actress of ‘Buffy – The Vampiri’ killing ‘and’ Gossip Girl ‘, and then Gene Hackman, the Divo del Cinema, winner of two Oscar awards.

The 39 -year -old was found in her home and her death was not classified as suspect, rumors speak of complications due to a liver transplant. For this reason, the family asked and obtained that the autopsy is not performed. Instead, the death of the 95 -year -old actor, of his wife Betsy Arakawa, 63 years old, and one of their three dogs, is wrapped in mystery.

The cause of the dead has not yet been found: the police are investigating suspicious poisoning, also from carbon monoxide. In addition to the fact that the bodies have been found in different rooms, to make the case even more sinister is that Arakawa would seem to have died for more time than gene: her body was in a state of decomposition with swelling to the face and mummification in the hands and feet. The information is still fragmented, but in the meantime the images of two of the children of Hackman who serenely had breakfast in the aftermath of the death of the father have raised not a little sensation.

Gossippini

Pier Silvio Berlusconi fans of his son

Having his father as a fan is beautiful, but it is also a great responsibility. Lorenzo knows very well, the eldest son of Pier Silvio Berlusconi and Silvia Toffanin. The 14 -year -old is a small boxing champion. For the TV presenter this sport is a little too violent and would nourish a little fear, Pier Silvio, however, reassures her by inviting her to live “day by day”.

Bebe Vio girlfriend

After almost three years of total silence, Bebe Vio has finally confirmed his love story with the footballer Gianmarco Viscio. The two fled for 10 days in an exotic place where they bathed in crystal clear waters and sunbathe on very white beach. Beautiful!

Mauro Coruzzi in the hospital

Mauro Coruzzi was hospitalized for about two weeks, perhaps for a relapse after the stroke that hit him two years ago. Platinette, however, wanted to reassure his many fans: sharing a video in which he speaks even if with some difficulties he announces

The hunchback

A large slice of Italy just don’t go down that Geppi Cucciari is successful. Therefore, not even the royal data manage to silence those who see only a “splendid antipathic” in her. The appellation steals him from an X user who wanted to give his opinion on the DaiCel of yesterday’s episode of “splendid setting”. As many as 1 million spectators followed the program of Geppi Cucciari, but for the user it is all a conspiracy. “It is certain that these data (however not so striking how do you want to make it appear) are real? Why Geppi … tta seems to be a splendid appetizer”. Cucciari replied: “Right give voice to the conspiracy theorists, figures who made the world a better place”.