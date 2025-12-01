Eleven films and a concert to watch on Prime Video this week (1-7 December)

If you’re looking for a new TV series to watch on Prime Video this week… there aren’t any. However, you can check if you have seen the best series released on Amazon’s streaming platform as 2025 comes to an end.

If, however, you feel like watching a film, you are spoiled for choice. Among the new releases we highlight the Christmas comedy Oh. What. Fun. with Michelle Pfeiffer, while among the expiring contents there are several new and old titles, from Heat to Gone Girl up to the recent new chapter of the Karate Kid saga. Finally, we would like to point out that Marco Mengoni’s concert from Paris will be broadcast live on Prime on Wednesday. So the choice is yours and happy viewing.

Oh. What. Fun. (Original USA film, Christmas comedy genre) – on Prime Video from 3 December at 9.00

Claire Clauster (Michelle Pfeiffer) is the glue that holds her chaotic and adorable family together during the holiday season. From beautifully frosted cookies to meticulously wrapped gifts, no one does home decorating as well as Claire. But this year, after she organizes a special trip, her family makes a crucial mistake: leaving her home alone. Exasperated and convinced that she is not appreciated, Claire will decide to leave on an impromptu adventure of her own and while her family struggles to look for her, she will discover the unexpected magic of an unconventional Christmas. With an extraordinary cast that includes Felicity Jones, Chloë Grace Moretz, Denis Leary, Dominic Sessa, Danielle Brooks, Devery Jacobs, Havana Rose Liu, Maude Apatow, Jason Schwartzman, Eva Longoria and Joan Chen, and directed by Michael Showalter, Oh. What. Fun. is a fun Christmas comedy that celebrates those in the family who do their utmost to organize the holidays, ending up exhausted.

The trailer and things to know about Oh. What. Fun.

Marco Mengoni live in Paris (live concert) – December 3rd at 9pm

Marco Mengoni LIVE from the Salle Pleyel in Paris. Watch the exclusive performance from his “Live in Europe 2025” tour only on Prime Video and twitch.tv/amazonmusicit.

Karate Kid: Legends (2025 film, action genre) – release date 1 December

After moving to New York, kung fu prodigy Li Fong unintentionally attracts attention and ends up competing in the biggest karate tournament there is. Guided by the wisdom of his kung fu master, Mr. Han, and the legendary Daniel LaRusso, Li blend their unique styles for an epic martial arts clash.

The King’s man – The origins (2021 film, action genre) – expiry date 4 December

Some of history’s greatest criminal masterminds and tyrants plan to annihilate millions of people. A man fights against time to avoid it. Thus was born the first independent intelligence agency in the United Kingdom.

Heat – The Challenge (1996 thriller film) – expiry date 5 December

A thief on his latest robbery is relentlessly hunted by an officer.

L’amore liar – Gone girl (thriller film 2014) – expiry date 5 December

After five years of marriage, Amy and Nick are already a successful couple. But when Amy disappears on the anniversary day, her husband becomes the main suspect.

Little White Lies (comedy film 2010) – expiration date December 5th

June is a single woman unlucky in love who, after a blind date with Roy, finds herself involved in daring misadventures. Roy is an international spy who will take June with him on an escape around the world, including shootouts and chases, to defend an invention that could solve the planet’s energy problems.

The Sentinel (2006 thriller film) – expiration date December 5th

Pete Garrison is a Secret Service agent with a heroic past: he saved President Reagan’s life in the 1981 attack. Now he must safeguard that of the First Lady, with whom he has a passionate relationship, because a conspiracy seems to threaten the President and his wife.

Copycat – Serial Murders (thriller film 1996) – expiry date 5 December

Considered by critics to be one of the best thrillers of recent years, COPYCAT is a real injection of adrenaline. It deals with the desperate hunt for a murderer who is inspired by the most famous serial killers of the past. An ambitious San Francisco homicide detective (Holly Hunter) and a renowned criminal psychologist (Sigourney Weaver) put the pieces of the puzzle together

Stay – In the Labyrinth of the Mind (drama film 2006) – expiry date 5 December

Sam Foster is a conscientious New York psychiatrist, who tries to prevent Henry Lethem, an introverted patient, from committing suicide. Behind this story, however, lies a more disturbing mystery: Henry’s analysis begins to have a disruptive effect on Sam’s reality. The psychiatrist becomes more and more enmeshed in Henry’s life, and then in the labyrinth of his conscience

Unsane (horror film 2018) – expiry date December 5th

A young woman, locked up against her will in a psychiatric institution, will come face to face with her greatest fear. But is it reality or imagination?

Radio Killer (2002 thriller film) – expiry date 5 December

Lewis is about to begin a long journey home by car, during which he will see his childhood friend Venna again. In Salt Lake City his older brother Fuller decides to join him and during a stop he buys a CB radio, with which he enjoys making fun of the truckers listening. But the prank absolutely won’t go well and one of the truck drivers will start following them, to get revenge