Eleven films and two TV series to watch on Prime Video this week (March 23-29)

Spring has arrived but in much of Italy the temperatures are still chilly: what better excuse to enjoy another winter evening under the covers? To help you, here is our streaming advice for Prime Video subscribers every Monday.

Among the new releases we highlight the thriller film Pretty Lethal Dancers in Hell with Uma Thurman, the comedy series Bait Fuori Parte with Riz Ahmed, and the return of the religious series The House of David. But pay more attention than usual to the expiring content section, because between the end of March and the beginning of April, many unmissable films will be cancelled: we have chosen a dozen of them, for all tastes. The choice is yours and happy viewing!

Pretty Lethal Ballerinas in Hell (USA thriller film) – released on March 25, 2026 at 8:00 am

In this gripping thriller, five dancers on bad terms travel together to participate in a prestigious dance competition when their bus suddenly breaks down in the middle of a remote forest. With no other options, they are reluctantly forced to seek refuge in a creepy roadside inn run by Devora Kasimer (Uma Thurman), a former ballet prodigy living in seclusion. From the moment they arrive, something isn’t right and the girls’ worst forebodings soon prove to be true. As the situation escalates, the divided group will have to put aside their rivalries and capitalize on years of brutal training, turning grace, discipline, and even pointe shoes into tools of survival.

Bait Fuori Parte (US comedy TV series) – release date 25 March at 8:00

Number of episodes and release mode: 6 binge episodes

From Oscar winner and Emmy Award winner Riz Ahmed comes Bait, a comedy centered on the character of Shah Latif, a struggling actor. His last chance to make it big comes in the form of a once-in-a-lifetime audition. Over the course of four frenetic days his life will descend into chaos, leaving his family, his ex-girlfriend and the world wondering whether or not he’s the right man for the job.

The House of David 2 (USA religious TV series) – releases March 27, 2026

How many episodes and how they come out: 8 binge episodes

In the second season of The House of David, a hero’s victory becomes a dangerous rise to power. Fresh from his triumph over Goliath, David finds himself catapulted into the dark halls of King Saul’s court, where every ally could be an enemy and victory on the battlefield counts for little in the internal war for the crown. As Saul’s paranoia deepens, David is forced to navigate a treacherous terrain between loyalty and ambition. Each step toward his prophesied destiny draws him deeper into a web of palace machinations, to discover that living in the shadow of a king can be more dangerous than facing giants. While there are whispers at court about the succession to the throne, powerful women step forward as true architects of power, weaving alliances that will redesign the future of the kingdom. The second season transforms from a war story to a compelling drama series on the succession to the throne, where the real battles are not fought with swords but with secrets, and the greatest challenge is not to claim power, but to become worthy of it. Between betrayals, love stories and political intrigues, David will have to learn that stepping out of Saul’s shadow will mean replacing it with his own.

The Pages of Our Lives (Romantic film USA 2005) – expiry date March 30th

In a story of love lost and found, two ordinary people experience an extraordinary story through the strength, power and beauty of true love.

The Last Samurai (US drama film 2004) – expiration date March 30

Tom Cruise wears the uniform of Captain Nathan Algren, Civil War hero, who arrives in Japan to fight the Samurai and ends up committing himself to their cause.

The Hunger Games (USA 2012 science fiction film) – expiration date March 30th

Katniss Everdeen voluntarily takes her younger sister’s place in the Hunger Games: a televised competition in which two teenagers from each of the twelve Districts of Panem are randomly chosen to fight to the death.

The Mask: From Zero To Myth (USA comedy film 1994) – expiration date March 30

It’s irresistible! Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz star in this story about a cute, socially inept bank teller who discovers a mask that transforms him into a superhero.

I Am Legend (USA science fiction film 2008) – expiry date March 30th

Action and science fiction with Will Smith, based on the novel of the same name. A virus turns men into zombies, and Dr. Neville can save humanity.

Dumb and Dumber (US comedy film 1995) – expiration date March 30

The adventures of two friends with hearts of gold but incredibly stupid who cross the USA to return a briefcase to a beautiful girl.

Bodyguard (USA action film 1992) – expiry date March 30th

Frank (Kevin Costner) finds himself serving Rachel (Whitney Houston) as her bodyguard. Every aspect of the situation is taken into consideration, except that of falling in love.

Operation U.N.C.L.E. (USA thriller film 2015) – expiry date March 30th

Forced to put aside old hostilities, a CIA agent and a KGB agent team up on a joint mission to stop a mysterious criminal organization.

Miss Detective (USA 2001 comedy film) – expiration date March 30

An FBI agent must infiltrate the Miss America pageant.

The Legend of Tarzan (USA 2016 adventure film) – expiration date March 30

After becoming accustomed to the London lifestyle, Tarzan is called back to the jungle to investigate the activities taking place at a mining camp.