Eleven films, two TV series and a documentary to watch on Prime Video this weekend (24-26 October)

In a week it will be Halloween, but if you are looking for some thrilling films or TV series for this weekend there is already plenty of choice on Prime Video. First of all because the ending of Gen V 2 and the new thriller-crime-horror miniseries Lazarus by Harlan Coben have been released. This week’s news also includes a documentary on Allen Iverson, for basketball fans, but we return to scary movies with Terrifier 3, In a violent nature and The Clown of Kettle Springs. Finally, take a look at our selection of upcoming films, especially classics to watch again, including some thrillers/horrors but not only. The choice is yours and have a good weekend!

Lazarus by Harlan Coben (USA thriller/horror TV series) – released on October 22nd

Number of episodes and release method: 6 binge episodes

Based on an original idea and written by New York Times bestselling author Harlan Coben and BAFTA winner Danny Brocklehurst, the Lazarus series follows a man (Sam Claflin) who returns home after his father’s (Bill Nighy) suicide and begins to experience a series of disturbing experiences that cannot be explained. He soon finds himself embroiled in a series of unsolved murder cases as he tries to shed light on the mystery of his father’s death and sister’s murder 25 years earlier.

Harlan Coben’s Lazarus review

Gen V season 2 ep. 8 (US TV series, genre: comedy, drama, action) – released on October 22nd

Episode Title: Trojan Horse. Hi {{Name}} {{Surname}}. You have been selected for the 10.30am session. Please be punctual. Once the session begins, students may not leave for any reason. Upon your arrival, register with Vance outside the Advanced Seminar Room. Good luck! By accepting this invitation, you accept risks including but not limited to physical harm, injury, or death.

The Gen V 2 review

The explanation of the ending of Gen V 2

Allen Iv3rson (US sports docu-series) – out October 23rd

Number of episodes and release mode: 3 binge episodes

Allen Iv3rson is a three-part docuseries about the inspiring life of basketball legend and global phenomenon Allen Iverson, whose authenticity and uncompromising ways paved the way for subsequent generations and revolutionized NBA culture. From his origins in Hampton, Virginia, to his rise as one of the toughest and most exceptional basketball players of all time, Iverson has fearlessly embraced his individuality both on and off the court. With his magnetic personality and his strong competitiveness he managed to endear himself to fans, teammates and opponents. Now, with an unprecedented approach and through personal stories and intimate interviews with family, friends, and NBA teammates and coaches, Iverson will share a more reflective side of himself with the public, taking us on a journey through his life to the present day, when he will reflect on the impact his figure has had on a cultural level long after the end of his playing career. Presented by Prime Video Sports, Allen Iv3rson is produced by Jersey Legends (a division of Authentic Studios) and Unanimous Media. The film is directed by One9, with Shaquille O’Neal, Stephen Curry, Erick Peyton, Colin Smeeton, Mike Parris and One9 as executive producers. Jeremy Castro and Brian Satz are the producers of the docuseries.

Terrifier 3 (horror film 2024) – release date 19 October

Art the Clown returns in the third chapter of Damien Leone’s slasher horror saga. 5 years later, Art disguised as Santa Claus will return to haunt the nightmares of the citizens of Miles County.

In a violent nature (horror film 2025) – release date 17 October

After being mistakenly brought back to life by a group of teenagers, Johnny – a serial killer guilty of atrocious crimes more than 60 years ago – sets off in pursuit of the group of teenagers, proceeding to methodically massacre them one by one.

The Clown of Kettle Springs (horror film 2025) – release date October 23

Quinn and her father have just moved to the quiet town of Kettle Spring, hoping to start over. Instead, she discovers a community divided and in crisis. As the residents argue and tension grows, a sinister figure emerges from the corn fields who wants to cleanse the city of its burdens, one victim at a time. The real fun begins when Frendo the clown arrives to play.

French Kiss (1995 comedy film) – expiration date November 1st

Meg Ryan, an abandoned woman, and Kevin Kline, a French petty thief who meddles in her life, are perfect for Paris in this adventure-filled comedy from Lawrence Kasdan, director of “The Big Chill.” Also in the cast is Timothy Hutton.

Lightning and Lightfoot (1974 thriller film) – expiration date November 1st

Film legends Clint Eastwood and Jeff Bridges play a pair of modern-day outlaws in this witty, action-packed thriller. Riding Thunderbolt and Lightfoot are the sadistic George Kennedy and the foolish Geoffrey Lewis.

Under Court Martial (2002 drama film) – expiration date November 1st

During World War II, a law student who enlisted as a lieutenant is captured and taken prisoner of war.

Blow Out (1982 thriller film) – expiration date November 1st

A man accidentally records evidence of a murder and finds himself in danger as a result.

The Spirit of Christmas (2015 romantic film) – expiration date November 1st

Kate is about to close a sale of a historic hotel when, 12 days before Christmas, the deal falls through: the presence of Daniel’s ghost in the mansion is the reason. He will thus find himself trying to solve the mystery of his annual reappearance

The Jury’s Word (1997 drama film) – expiration date November 1st

A single juror questions the seemingly obvious verdict of guilty, leading the others to reconsider the evidence and their prejudices.

I Bet My Wife… in Las Vegas (1992 comedy film) – expiration date November 1st

The player Tommy declares Jack’s debt repaid if he lets his future bride go with him for a weekend in Hawaii. The two leave and Tommy almost convinces her to marry him.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017 science fiction film) – expiration date November 1st

Valérian and Laureline are special envoys for the Government of the Human Territories with the task of maintaining order in the Universe. Under the direction of their commander, they undertake a difficult mission.