“My goal with this film was to pay homage, as much as possible, to the golden age of film comedy, the 1940s and 1950s.” Words by James L. Brooks, screenwriter and director of Ella McCaythe 20th Century Studios film streaming exclusively on Disney+ internationally. Here’s everything you need to know.

Ella McCay, the trailer

Ella McCay, the spoilers on the plot

The film, reads the synopsis, invites the audience to follow a path of human drama with pleasant detours towards unexpected comic moments, until arriving at a touching conclusion that reveals that “there is no opposite word to trauma, but hope comes very close”. Ella McCaywhose translated subtitle is Perfectly imperfecttells the story of an idealistic young woman, struggling with managing her family, which is far from perfect, and her passion for work. And again. Per the synopsis it is a fresh and touching comedy about the people you love and how to survive them.

Ella McCay, the film poster

Ella McCay, the stellar cast

The film boasts a stellar cast that includes Emma Mackey, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jack Lowden, Kumail Nanjiani, Ayo Edebiri, Spike Fearn, Rebecca Hall, Julie Kavner, Becky Ann Baker, Joey Brooks with Albert Brooks and Woody Harrelson.

Ella McCay, when she comes out

The film debuts streaming on February 5, 2026 exclusively on Disney+.