Elon Musk built underground tunnels under Las Vegas only for the Tesla

Elon Musk – through his Boring Company – he made under the city of Las Vegas a system of tunnel called Vegas Loopwithin which only cars circulate Tesla Model X And Y. These monotic underground galleries allow users to travel to their own destination without intermediate stages, shortening the times compared to a traditional subway. The project, once completed, will be formed by 109 km of galleries with over 100 stations – Including some along the strip, the famous casino road. At the moment only a small stretch has been made, the one necessary to connect the Convention Center of the city with the relevant campus (called LVCC Loop) and of 8 stops currently activeonly 3 are outside the campus: Resorts World, Westgate and Encore.

The characteristics of the Vegas Loop

As anticipated, the Vegas Loop It is a system of single -directed tunnels within which the exclusive circulation of Tesla vehicles is expected to be driven by drivers. This allows you to solve traffic and intermediate stop problems. In terms of passengers, the LVCC Loop – cost the company about 50 million dollars – can transport up to 4400 passengers per hourwhile the full vegas loop will probably reach the 90 thousand passengers per hour.

This work currently allows you to save a lot of time to visitors: if to travel the road between the West Hall and the Central Hall take about 25 minutes on foot, with this system the travel time is shortened about 2 minutes. As for the costs, the system is free If you move inside the campus while if you want to go down to other stations you need to buy a ticket that goes from $ 4.00 for the single race to the $ 12.50 for the daily.

The realization of the Vegas Loop

This system of tunnels was made using a TBM called Godot, that is, an imposing machine on whose top is mounted one rotating head from 4.3 meters in diameter. It is a much smaller measure than that normally used to dig galleries, precisely because inside they only have to circulate cars with a standard a priori standard measure.

Obviously there were no lack of criticism. According to some, in fact, it would have made it more sense to create a larger tunnel, so as to also allow the passage of means such as bus or van. The problem of claustrophobia is also to be highlighted: the presence of tunnels slightly larger than the car and without many escape routes could make a sense of oppression experience.