The last episodes of the fourth season of Emily in Paris are also available on Netflix from September 12. Here comes the finale of a fourth chapter that revolutionized Emily Cooper’s life to the point of taking her to a new city, with a new boyfriend and a new office. But before revealing in detail everything that happened in the finale of Emily in Paris 4, here is a little recap of the plot.

Emily in Paris 4: the plot

After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s failed marriage, Emily is reeling: she has strong feelings for two different men, but now Gabriel is pregnant with his ex’s child, and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed. At the agency, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the team at Agence Grateau must deal with personnel changes. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run out they are forced to cut corners. Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together to achieve a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to jeopardise everything they’ve dreamed of. As old habits collide with new problems, Emily finds herself drawn to a potential new romance and a new city.

The Emily in Paris Phenomenon, Explained

Emily in Paris 4, Part 2: The Ending Explained

(SPOILER ALERT!)

In the finale of Emily in Paris 4, part 2 we see Emily struggling with a pleasure trip (which will then turn into a business trip). Emily, in fact, decides to go to Rome to spend the weekend with her new flirt, Marcello, the Italian she met on the ski slopes when Gabriel had left her alone in the middle of an impossible descent for a new skier like her.

After spending a magical evening in Paris, Marcello invites Emily to Rome and she decides to go to get away from work and Gabriel, with whom she has broken up. Once in Rome, Emily spends a wonderful day with Marcello, with whom she has literally fallen in love, but Sylvie will ruin everything because she wants to acquire Marcello and his cashmere company as a client of the Grateau agency.

So Marcello realizes that Emily went to Rome to make him her client and not because she was really interested in him, so he gets angry but the spark between the two will be both sentimental and professional in the end and everything will be fine. Emily, in fact, will be able to convince Marcello to be followed by her marketing agency but the deal is that she will do it from Rome. So Emily moves to Rome in a new house and starts a new relationship with Marcello. In the meantime Gabriel has won a Michelin star and has decided he wants to get back together with Emily.

To declare his love and shocked by the fact that Emily has left Paris, the chef will ask Mindy for Emily’s Roman address to go visit her and have a heart-to-heart. Mindy, meanwhile, has been expelled from Eurovision, has broken up with her boyfriend and has gone viral on TikTok for an unreleased song she sang in Rome. For this reason, she was called from China to be a judge on the same talent show where she had made a fool of herself by singing out of tune years before. The series ends with Emily and Marcello leaving her new Roman house to spend the afternoon together and her leaving her phone at home to enjoy the time with her new boyfriend. And in Paris, Gabriel can’t wait to go to Rome to declare his love to Emily, will he succeed?

Will Emily be in Paris 5?