Emily in Paris is about to return to Netflix with its highly anticipated fourth season ready to glue fans around the world to the small screen once again. Lily Collins returns as an American in Paris and with her the usual love dramas, successes at work, personal crises and lots and lots of romance. But before seeing the new episodes arriving on Netflix this August 2024, here’s who will be in the cast from recurring roles to new entries including two Italians.

Emily in Paris 4: The Complete Cast

The cast of Emily in Paris 4 is composed of recurring actors: Lily Collins (Emily Cooper), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau), Ashley Park (Mindy Chen), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Camille Razat (Camille), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc), William Abadie (Antoine Lambert), Lucien Laviscount (Alfie) to whom are added the Italian actors Raoul Bova and Eugenio Franceschini in this new season.

Raoul Bova enters the series as Giancarlo, a charming, confident and successful Roman advertising director, Sylvie’s former film teacher. Eugenio Franceschini plays Marcello: originally from Rome, direct and confident, Marcello values ​​simplicity, is down-to-earth but never flashy, faithful to the roots of the family business.

The cast also includes Thalia Besson as Genevieve, Laurent’s 20-year-old daughter from a past relationship who has just moved from New York to Paris to start her career. Her bright, enthusiastic demeanor endears her to Emily, who is thrilled to have an American expat to mentor. But their similarities could end up complicating Emily’s life, both professionally and personally.

Rupert Everett (Napoleon, My Policeman, The Happy Prince) is Giorgio Barbieri, the owner of an interior design firm in Rome who makes a point of knowing everyone’s business and being the life of every party. He has been friends with Sylvie for decades.

Finally, Anna Galiena plays Antonia Muratori, Marcello’s mother, matriarch of the Muratori family and head of the family business. Antonia leads the community that makes up their small town and takes care of those who live and work there. Even in uncertain times, Antonia is committed to staying true to the soul of the company.

How Emily Ended in Paris 3: The Explanation

Emily in Paris 4: the plot

Emily is reeling from the shocking events of Camille and Gabriel’s disastrous marriage. She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s ex is pregnant and Alfie’s worst fears about her and the chef are confirmed. At work, Sylvie must resolve a thorny dilemma from the past for the sake of her marriage, and the team at Agence Grateau must deal with personnel changes. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when money runs out, they must scramble to save money. Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together to reach the Michelin star goal, but two big secrets threaten to shatter all their dreams.

Emily in Paris 4: when is it released?

Emily in Paris 4 is released on Netflix in two parts: the first on August 15th and the second on September 15th.

Emily in Paris 4: the trailer