Emily in Paris 5: all the Italian locations

If Paris was the starting point, Italy could become the turning point: the fifth season of “Emily in Paris” marks a decisive change of pace for the new emotional balances and new professional ambitions, but also for the new scenarios that shift the center of gravity of the series towards the south. Rome and Venice are not simple luxury postcards, but fundamental places for the narrative, capable of accompanying Emily’s evolution in a mature and conscious phase of her life.

Emily in Paris 5: where it was filmed in Italy

Let’s say right away that, with the debut of the fifth season, the series signed by Darren Star expands its European imagination and Italy does not act as an occasional backdrop, but becomes an integral part of the story: here Emily works, loves, makes mistakes and tries to redefine herself. The seasonal filming took place largely between Rome and Venice and, thus, the beauty of “our” places constantly dialogues with the protagonist’s choices.

Rome probably represents the soul of the season, with an imagery that wants to go beyond the postcard capital, and Emily moves between neighborhoods that tell of different souls: from the rationalist architecture of the EUR, with the famous “Square Colosseum” which hosts one of the maisons symbolizing Italian luxury, up to the sinuous and timeless streets of the historic center.

The shots cross areas such as Via dei Coronari, with the shops and ancient buildings that convey a sense of intimacy, and the Coppedè district, almost fairytale-like, where Art Nouveau shapes and visionary details frame some narrative passages. Piazza Mincio and the Fontana delle Rane emerge as suspended spaces; but there is no shortage of more monumental views, which could include areas such as the Campidoglio or the avenues of Villa Borghese. The eternal city is the one where Emily tries to build something stable without giving up on herself.

Let’s move now to the rarefied dimension of Venice, where the pace will probably become slower, quieter and more symbolic. The shots wind through iconic streets and canals, from the Grand Canal to the areas around San Marco, passing through historic bridges and buildings overlooking the water. The boat scenes, shot between dawn and dusk, convey an elegant Venice far from mass tourism. Places such as Campo Santi Giovanni e Paolo or the areas near the Accademia Galleries offer a lived-in Venice, while historic hotels and terraces overlooking the Lagoon become meeting points between different worlds.

Video: Emily in Paris: we met the cast in Venice

Emily in Paris: what we will see in the fifth season

The fifth season picks up exactly where the previous one left off: Emily accepts a new professional challenge linked to the opening of the Italian branch of Agence Grateau and decides, for the first time, to put herself at the center of her own choices. Rome becomes the place of a new beginning, even a sentimental one, thanks to Marcello, a figure who brings calm and balance into his life. But Paris continues to claim space, as does Gabriel, who realizes he doesn’t want to lose it. Added to this are the presence of old acquaintances and an idea of ​​stability that Emily pursues without being sure she really wants it.

Emily in Paris 5: here is the official trailer