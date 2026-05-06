Energy lockdown in Italy, how it would work between plates and smartworking and the situation today

Lockdown energetic: in recent weeks we have been talking about it more and more often, especially due to the great instability in the Strait of Hormuz due to the war in Iran. But what does energy lockdown mean? That leave us without energy? That you can no longer leave the house? Talking about lockdown brings to mind what we experienced between 2020 and 2021 with the COVID-19 pandemic. So mandatory mask wearing, no leaving the house, curfew and so on. Well, the energy lockdown has nothing to do with all this. The energy lockdown is a rationing of the consumption Of energy – therefore electricity, natural gas and fuel. Why is this? Because if resources were to become scarce, priority should be allocated to powering key infrastructures – such as hospitals – consequently cutting everything that is not essential. Luckily for us no lockdown has been announcedneither for the moment, nor is a measure of this type envisaged for the foreseeable future. At the same time, however, the lockdown is one question serious and therefore it is interesting to understand, in a possible future, what some of the solutions implemented could be.

How the energy lockdown would work in Italy

The first hypotheses put on the table aim to reduction of consumption in the transport sector. This is because, alone, the transport sector consumes approximately 34% of all Italian energy. Even according to UNEM forecasts we are around 40% It is the sector that alone consumes the most. So that’s the one to make the most cuts in. For this reason, for example, we are talking about introducing distance learning for schools, or smart working for public employees. These two solutions – already adopted by other countries, as we will see shortly – aim precisely at reducing travel, and therefore consequently reducing consumption.

But not only that: we also aim to encourage public transport instead of that privateand it could even lead to the introduction of circulation on alternate plates in larger urban centers. A drastic measure, of course, which for now is only one far away hypothesis but which in reality would not be entirely new: in Italy, for example, it was adopted between 1973 and 1974 during the period of “austerity” and the energy crisis linked, also in that case, to a war in the Middle East.

But that’s not all: the complicated situation in the Strait of Hormuz is also causing a crisis in the supply of gas natural therefore if things were to get very bad, rationing could also directly affect electricity consumption. In fact, let’s remember, to date almost half of all electricity in Italy – between approximately 42 and 44% – is produced from natural gas. So the cuts would concern, for example, the iNon-essential public lighting or, during the summer season, even the use of air conditioners. And even in this case, the measure would not be new: already in 2022, in the midst of the energy crisis due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, legislation was approved which imposed strict limits on air conditioners in public buildings – therefore in that case not private ones – prohibiting temperatures below 25 °C to cool the interiors.

However, it is worth reiterating that all these are solutions that the Italian government does not plan to implement at the moment because the situation is not yet that serious. This was also confirmed by the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, who declared regarding rationing that “There are not yet the conditions to interveneBy the way, what exactly would these “conditions for intervening” be?

What does the choice to institute a lockdown depend on?

The choice to introduce an energy lockdown or, in general, to adopt certain types of measures, is based on a series of regulations which all states of the European Union must respect. And as we will see, these regulations and directives change depending on whether we are talking about oil or natural gas. Let’s start with oil.

Petrolium

Every country must have oil reserves. The size of these stocks is not the same for everyone: it must be sufficient to satisfy 61 days of internal consumption or 90 days of imports. Therefore, depending on the characteristics and habits of the country, the size of the stocks changes. In the case of Italy, pre-conflict reserves in the Middle East amounted to approx 11,903,843 tonnes of oil equivalent (TOE)a quantity that corresponds to 90 days of net imports. So perfectly within the limits.

But what happens in the event of an energy crisis? That the member countries of the International Energy Agency can decide to release part of their stocks to make up for a possible lack of raw materials and to calm prices. On March 12, through a press release, the MASE, i.e. the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security, declared that Italy would also join the coordinated release of emergency oil reserves proposed by the International Energy Agency (IEA). But not of all the reserves, only of a small percentage. To be precise the 13.5% of the total of our country’s safety stocks, equal to 2.5% of total barrels made available by the Agency’s member countries to deal with a possible oil emergency

This means that, after release, our reserves should amount to approx 10.2 million tonnes of oil equivalent. However, if, on the contrary, the situation were to worsen, it is possible that these stocks will dwindle, and probably this scenario, sooner or later, would lead the Government to opt for some lockdown measures.

Natural gas

As with oil, here too every country has its own natural gas reserves. In the case of Italy, to get an idea of ​​how many stocks we have we can consult the GIE database. At the moment this value is equal to 51%therefore just under half of the maximum capacity. Which isn’t much overall, of course, but if we look at the situation in other European Union countries… in short, we are in the top 3 of the best placed countries, after Portugal and Spain. Unlike oil, however, the emergency system for natural gas works differently and is based on three levels.

The first level is that of pre-alarmwhich is triggered when there is concrete and reliable information that an event could create serious problems for the supply of natural gas. For example the outbreak of a war. At this stage no concrete measures have yet been taken, but the situation is being carefully monitored to be ready to react.

The next phase is to alarm. In this case the supply situation has already deteriorated, but the market is still able to manage it on its own, without direct state intervention: prices rise, supply contracts are renegotiated, supply and demand rebalance themselves independently.

However, if even this is not sufficient to guarantee the necessary supply, we move on to third And last levelthat of emergency real. Here non-market measures are introduced – i.e. direct interventions by the State – such as a mandatory reduction in consumption in the industrial sector, eventually also affecting civil and domestic customers. That is us, with the energy lockdown. So let’s say that the energy lockdown is precisely an extraordinary measure that is implemented when everything else has already been cut. And at the moment, as we’ve seen, we have a fair amount of natural gas reserves anyway, so we’re still quite far from there.

However, even if here in Italy it is not yet talked about in concrete terms, the energy lockdown is something that exists, and which is underway right now in some countries around the world due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. We are referring above all to Asia, and specifically to some countries in South-East Asia.