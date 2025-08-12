EU and 24 countries denounce the humanitarian crisis in Gaza a "unimaginable levels"Berlin does not sign

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has achieved “unimaginable levels”, and for this Israel must allow “the authorization for all shipments of NGO aid”. It is the appeal that comes from a group of 24 countries, most of whom are members of the EU, and three European commissioners.

“The famine is taking place before our eyes. An urgent action is needed to stop and reverse hunger,” said the foreign ministers of the 24 governments, including Italy, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia but not Germany and Hungary.

Requests to the Israeli executive

“We ask the Government of Israel to provide the authorization for all shipments of international NGOs and to unlock the operations of essential humanitarian actors,” reads the declaration, also signed by the high representative for the EU’s foreign policy, Kaja Kallas, and from the commissioners to the Mediterranean, Dubravka Šuica, and to humanitarian aid, Hadja Lahbib.

“The new Israeli restrictions on NGOs will worsen an already catastrophic situation when the citizens of Gaza most need help,” Kallas wrote on X in publishing the declaration.

Aid without obstacles

“All the passes and routes must be used to allow the influx of aid to Gaza, including food, nutritional supplies, cover, fuel, clean water, medicines and medical equipment”, we still read in the text. Israel denied the responsibility for the hunger that is spreading to Gaza, accusing Hamas’ militants of having stolen aid shipments.

However, at the end of July, in response to the growing international clamor, Israel announced measures to bring more help, including the suspension of fighting for part of the day in some areas and the opening of protected routes for the convoys.

Bombings and negotiations

Meanwhile, Israeli planes and tanks have continued to bomb the eastern areas of Gaza City during the night, killing at least 11 people, according to witnesses and doctors. The leader of Hamas Khalil Al-Hayya will go to Cairo for talks aimed at restoring a plan of ceased the fire supported by the United States.

The last cycle of indirect negotiations in Qatar had ended at the end of July in a stall situation, with exchanges of accusations between Israel and Hamas on the lack of progress on a 60 -day respite and an agreement for the release of the hostages.

New Israeli offensive

Since then, Israel has declared that he wanted to launch a new offensive and take control of Gaza City, already conquered and then abandoned in the first months of the war that broke out in October 2023. The plan of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to expand military control over the strip has increased the global clamor for widespread devastation, the displaces and hunger that afflict the 2.2 million inhabitants of Gaza.

Criticism also from the inside

In addition to the external pressures, rumors contrary to the new offensive also grow in Israel. Among these stands out that of the military chief of staff, who warned how the operation can endanger the surviving hostages, reveal a deadly trap for soldiers and cause further displaces and difficulties for the million Palestinians who lives in the Gaza City region.