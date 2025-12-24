Eugenio Franceschini: "The clichés in Emily in Paris? The world dreams of us like this. I’ve been through difficult years, this series is my redemption"

Eugenio Franceschini, born in 1991, is the very Italian Marcello Muratori in Emily in Paris 5, the beloved Netflix series starring Lily Collins. A TV series that for him represented a real redemption after a difficult period. “I experience it as a medal,” he tells Today. And he tells us about the work on set, between scripts and character construction. To respond to those who accuse the series of using too many clichés in the representation of Italy, he says: “We don’t do neorealism, people dream of us like that. Messages come to me from all over the world, from Asia to Europe. I too watched cowboys with my father as a child, but I know well that that’s not America.”

The plot of Emily in Paris 5

Below is the plot of Emily in Paris 5, released on December 18th. Now head of Agence Grateau in Rome, Emily faces professional and romantic challenges as she adjusts to life in a new city. But just when everything seems to be going well, a job idea turns out to be a failure, resulting in romantic disappointments and career obstacles. Seeking stability, Emily takes refuge in her French lifestyle, until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships. By facing conflicts with sincerity, Emily emerges with deeper connections, a renewed awareness, and the desire to embrace new possibilities.

Will Emily in Paris 6 be there? What we know so far

