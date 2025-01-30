Europe and Trump: what to do? The direct debate organized by the EU Parliament

The election of Donald Trump in the United States has radically changed the world geopolitical balances, with consequences also on the European Union. How should the EU respond to threats such as that of the imposition of duties, of the acquisition of Greenland or requests such as that of increasing the expensive expe with the defense to 5 percent? At the Speciale Europa – David Sassoli in Rome, Brando Benifei, president of the delegation for relations with the United States of the European Parliament, Federico Ferrazza, director of Italiantech and Green & Blue (Gedi), Francesco Cancellato, director of Fanpage.it e are discussed by it and Green Flavia Giacobbe, director of ants. Follow the live broadcast.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sqgnegrnmm4

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

