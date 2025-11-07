Europe is already rethinking the AI ​​Act to please US big tech

In the last few hours, the European Commission led by Ursula von der Leyen has proposed to suspend some parts of its historic legislation on artificial intelligence (Ai Act), which came into force in August 2024. “A reflection is underway”, admitted the spokesperson of the European Commission, Thomas Regnier, during the daily press briefing.

A pressure driven by US pressure

A reflection which, according to what was written by Financial Times, would lead to a suspension of the implementation of some parts of the legislation and “water down” others under “intense pressure from big tech companies and the US government” through the simplification package it will present on November 19. As the city newspaper underlines, the move comes after months of solicitations from technology giants such as Meta and Alphabet and pressure from the Trump administration which has warned Brussels against measures that could provoke trade tensions.

What would be the editing options

The European Commission is reportedly considering giving companies that do not comply with AI rules a one-year “grace period” to comply with new EU legislation.

According to a draft proposal, the exemption would specifically concern providers of high-risk generative AI systems already placed on the market before the entry into force of the AI ​​Act. The aim would be to allow “sufficient time to adapt their practices without disrupting the market”, reads the preliminary document. The proposal, still under informal discussion between the Commission and European capitals, could undergo changes before its official adoption, scheduled for 19 November. Once approved, it will have to get the green light from the majority of member states and the European Parliament.

The same Financial Times highlights that the proposed changes are part of the drive to make the EU more competitive compared to the US and China. Regnier underlines how the European executive has consulted European industry and companies, as well as Member States, and “reflection is ongoing in all these contacts”.

Like previous “omnibus” simplification legislative packages in other sectors, “the objective is not to reopen the legislation, but to think about how we can make the lives of our companies easier”, he continues, explaining that the ongoing reflection at EU level consists “in listening to the concerns of our industry, following up on the various actions we have taken since the beginning of the mandate to reduce the administrative burden that weighs on our companies and our startups and small and medium-sized enterprises”. The central issue would be the standards to be adopted, not yet fully developed by the industries, with the aim of ensuring that all interested companies are able to comply by the day the law comes into force.

What is the Ai Act

The Ai Act, however, is not just any law. It is the text that embodies the European Union’s ambition to set global standards for the development and use of artificial intelligence, seeking a balance between innovation and the protection of fundamental rights. Touching it means intervening on one of the strongest symbols of the so-called “European technological sovereignty”.

Within the Commission, positions remain divided. On the one hand, those pushing for a technical adjustment, believing it necessary to grant greater flexibility to businesses to prevent Europe from falling behind global competitors. On the other hand, there are those who fear that a postponement, even partial, could compromise the political credibility of the Union just as the United States and China are accelerating the regulation of AI.

The debate, which has intensified between Commission services and European capitals in recent weeks, revolves around a fundamental question: to what extent can Europe defend its regulatory identity without sacrificing economic competitiveness? The decision expected in November will clarify whether the announced “simplification” will only be a maintenance intervention or the signal of a real strategic change of direction.