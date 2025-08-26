Everything that has not worked in the solo projects of the Måneskin

Culture

Everything that has not worked in the solo projects of the Måneskin

Everything that has not worked in the solo projects of the Maneskin

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Everything that has not worked in the solo projects of the Måneskin
When the Sahara was an ocean: the incredible Wadi al Hitan whale valley
The island of Shura in Saudi Arabia, the project to make the Red Sea a extra-luxury tourist destination