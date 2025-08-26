Everything that has not worked in the solo projects of the Måneskin

Everything that has not worked in the solo projects of the Maneskin





In short, the Måneskin return. Perhaps even by the end of 2025 – Difficult, Damiano has a solo tour scheduled – or more likely in the first months of next year. To announce it, in a fairly unusual way, is the father of Victoria, Alessandro De Angelis, the sole director of the company that manages the rights of the group and who, accompanying the 2024 budget, has ensured the return to the scenes of the four. Upstream, a collapse of revenues in reality less incredible How it was told: they simply stopped doing concerts, and it was normal that, pauseing everything, the revenue would decrease; His declarations on the return must be understood primarily as a reassurance, then everything else. In the same way, the data on how Victoria has earned more than Damiano do not say much of itching: they always refer to 2024, a period in which she, as DJ, was able to perform immediately with low investments, while he remained stopped, working on the solo debut of Funny Little Fears (released in May 2025, the fruits will then be seen).

The theme if anything is another: the Måneskin were – and they are still – a hen with golden eggs, so this absence from the stages took on the form of lost occasion, especially because it was announced at a very favorable moment. From there, there is that the solo projects have made much less than the group: everything, Gestalt said, is more than the sum of the parts, and it has been seen here. But perhaps in ways, times and manners, it could only go like this.

Damiano, alone, is lost

Compared to expectations, Damiano is the one who has disappointed the most. You want because in any case we talk about the frontman, you want because the talent is there, it seemed on the world launch ramp even as a soloist. And instead Funny Little Fears had a relatively small echo, arriving first in the standings only in Belgium, while Rush! (2023), the album of the international success of the Måneskin, Post Sanremo and Post Eurovision, was at the top in almost twenty countries. The only song that has moved the waters is Born With in Broken HeartPlatinum in France, Portugal and Belgium, as well as gold in Italy. Little stuff, however, compared to the band. Yet the ambition was so great, but perhaps focused on the wrong goals.

What did not go? Basically, David’s image and music came out watered downwith a new less rock look – if anything, almost from Italian dandy, however widely seen – and a sound that looks brazenly to pop by international ranking, from Harry Styles down. Problem: the foreign market is full of artists of the genre, and he has ended up being yet another clone, mostly negligible. If the Måneskin glam, compared to the reference era and roots, played fresh (paradoxically, because retro) and exotic (they were still Italian), David’s style is still fresh (paradoxically, because any. It is not a Caporetto (the Italian remains more listened to abroad on Spotify, but it is clear that another championship in itself), but it is no coincidence that the greatest satisfactions, in the end, arrived in Italy, a country that finds this sort of Harry Styles 2.0 exotic and that instead, at the Måneskin, had partially made the non -tribular made to be prophets at home.

Victoria and the others

If Ethan and Thomas, in the end, dedicated themselves just to a soundtrack (the first) and various collaborations with sacred monsters of rock (the other) which, however, were, by their very nature, marginal and impromptu, the other from which it was expected – you want, even here, as far as it was in sight – was Victoria. But again, the results have been modest: as a DJ and producer of music “to dance”, which goes from dance to techno, therefore very different genres from the rock of the Måneskin themselves, took more satisfaction during the evenings than in the studio, and in general he suffered the difficulty of being taken “seriously” in the club environment. U -reversal, in terms of sound, was not easy to digest to the generalist public, being more radical than that of Damiano. It probably takes more time to ensure that people familiarize with this other image of her, however, it is evident, there is not and will not be there.

Because all the Måneskin alone, Damiano and Victoria in the front row, have suffered the same, huge problem: wanting to move away at any cost from the shadow of the band (just think of David who corrects those who call him “Damiano dei Måneskin”), at a time in which, however, the popularity of the group was to the stars and with millions of fans and public opinion which, therefore, therefore, they did nothing but ask for the return Or, worse, seek traces in their solo projects. Perhaps it was too early (in the end the international public discovered them only in 2022), certainly the timing was wrong and, also for this reason, they would still need years to establish themselves. For now, under these conditions, it was very difficult to do better.

