Excise realignment, those on gasoline are lowered and those on diesel rise: what changes

The Ministry of the Environment and Energy Safety he decreed one Variation of excise duties on fuels Starting from May 15, 2025with a realignment that provides for a decrease of 1.50 cents per liter for the gaswhile a increase of the same amount for the diesel. In other words from May 15th the petrol will cost a little less and the diesel a little more. This news was made official through a special decree published on May 14 on the Official Gazette and active starting from the following day.

Until May 14, the excise rate on the petrol was equal to 728.40 euros For a thousand liters of fuel (i.e. about 72.8 cents per liter), while the day on diesel was 617.40 per thousand liters (about 61.7 cents per liter). This means that there was one between the two values difference Of 11.1 cents per liter.

With the new decree, the petrol has undergone one decrease of 1.50 cents/literwhile the diesel of an increase in the same quantity. Here is the following in the decree:

From the day following the date of publication of this decree in the Official Gazette of the Italian Republic, the excise rate of applied to petrol is reduced by 1.50 cents of euros per liter; From the same date, the excise rate applied to the diesel used as fuel has increased by 1.50 cents of euros per liter.

To date, therefore, the excise duties amount to:

Gas – 71.3 cents per liter ;

; Diesel – 63.2 cents per liter .

Through this variation the government aims to gradually reduce the difference between the excise duties of petrol and those of dieselas well as to move towards politics that disincentive the use of the latter. In addition, the greater entries related to the variation of the rates are intended for the increase in National Fund for the State Financial Collection to the local public transport chargesin particular for the contract renewal of the local public transport.