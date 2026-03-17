Expensive petrol and diesel, record diesel prices reaching +2 euros in Italy: analysis of the increases

Every time a conflict breaks out the petrol pumps become the more immediate thermometer of the crisis. It happened in 1973 with the Arab embargo, in 1990 with the Gulf War, in 2022 with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. And it’s happening now, with the war in Iran. Since the United States and Israel attacked Tehran, fuel prices in Italy have not stopped rising. The diesel fuel hit the highest figure since March 2022when the Draghi government was forced to cut excise duties to stem the increases. There petrol is at its highest since August 2024. Also pushing prices further is the exchange rate: the euro is at its lowest against the dollar since August 2025, and since oil is bought in dollars, every cent lost from the single currency is passed directly onto the price at the pump. The Meloni government is evaluating countermeasures, but a general cut in excise duties seems to be ruled out: the most probable hypothesis is a fuel bonus for lower incomes.

Increases in the cost of fuel in Italy

To understand the extent of the increases you need to look at the individual brands. According to the Staffetta Quotidiana survey, Eni has once again exceeded 2 euros per liter on diesel, after a couple of weeks below: on petrol it remains around 4 cents below the competition, and between six and seven below compared to the other main brands. IP increased the recommended prices of both petrol and diesel by 2 cents per litre. Q8 recorded an increase of 5 cents on both fuels. The most significant retouching is that of Tamoil: +4 cents on petrol and even +8 on diesel.

Translated into concrete costs, according to Codacons estimates, a single tank of diesel costs 17.3 euros more today than before the outbreak of the conflict in Iran — diesel has seen a surge of 32.3 cents per litre. On an annual basis, calculating an average of two refuelings per month, the total burden for each motorist reaches 415 euros. A net subtraction of purchasing power which, through transport costs, risks fueling a new inflationary spiral.

Petrol and diesel prices today by region

The data updated to March 17, 2026elaborated by the regional surveys of Ministry of Transportshow this picture on the national road network.

In motorway prices continue to rise. According to ministry data updated to March 17:

Self-service petrol : €1,941/litre (served 2,178)

: €1,941/litre (served 2,178) Self-service diesel : €2,148/litre (served 2,385)

: €2,148/litre (served 2,385) LPG served : €0.836/litre

: €0.836/litre Methane served: €1,537/kg

Excise duties and fuel bonuses: what the government is deciding

The government’s response starts from a choice of field: no general cut in excise duties. The Minister of Business Adolfo Urso he motivated this position with an uncomfortable precedent. In 2022 the Draghi government tried the same path and kept excise duties cut for months, with spending approaching billion euros per month: inflation did not stop, and according to the House Budget Office, it was above all the wealthiest families who benefited from it, those who consume the most fuel. What the government is building instead is a tailor-made protection system.

The first pillar is a petrol bonus for families with ISEE under 15,000 euros.

for families with ISEE under 15,000 euros. The second I am tax credits for hauliers and companies more exposed to energy prices, to prevent the increases from being passed on to the prices of goods.

for hauliers and companies more exposed to energy prices, to prevent the increases from being passed on to the prices of goods. The third instrument, technically more complex, is themobile excise duty: a mechanism that lowers excise duties using as a hedge the increased VAT revenue that the State automatically collects when prices rise. The deputy prime minister Antonio Tajani has left this door open, but with a practical constraint: the extra VAT revenue will only be accounted for at the end of the month, which makes immediate intervention difficult.

On the opposite front, both the opposition and consumer associations contest the slowness of the response. The Codacons he calculated that with prices at current levels the State collects every day 9.5 million euros more compared to the end of February, while motorists spend it 16.5 million more. The association defines the bonuses as an insufficient remedy, recalling that the 2022 excise duty cut – what Urso cites as a failure – actually brought about an overall saving of around 4 billion euros for consumers and helped bring inflation down by half a percentage point. Elly Schlein he attacks on a political level, demanding that the extra revenue be returned immediately to the citizens.

The dossier is still open. A decisive step will be the European Council of 19 and 20 Marchfrom which a coordinated response could emerge between member countries to contain energy prices. If nothing concrete arrives, the pressure on the Italian executive is destined to increase: with diesel fuel not falling below 2 euros, every week that passes has a political as well as economic cost.