Eyes of Wakanda, the new Marvel series on Disney+: trailer, plot and when it comes out

Mission after mission to recover and keep the greatest treasure of the nation secret. Disney+ announce Eyes of Wakanda the anthological miniseries of Marvel Animation on the legendary Hatt Zaraze which adds a new chapter to the MCU. Here is the trailer, the plot, the cast of original voices, the release date and everything you know knows.

Eyes of Wakanda, the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yvbe7gmpzaq

Eyes of Wakanda, the advances on the plot

Eyes of Wakanda It tells the story of the Hatt Zaraze. The series follows the businesses of the brave Wakandian warriors over the centuries. In this adventure around the world, heroes face dangerous missions to recover vibranium artifacts from Wakanda’s enemies.

Eyes of Wakanda, the cast and production

With the voices, in the original version, by Winnie Harlow, Cress Williams, Patricia Belcher, Larry Herron, Adam Gold, Lynn Whitfield, Jacques Colimon, Jona Xiao, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Gary Anthony Williams, Zeke Alton, Steve Toussaint and Anika Noni Rose, Eyes of Wakanda It is directed by Todd Harris. Ryan Coogler, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis d’Esposito and Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt are executive producers.

Eyes of Wakanda, when it comes out on Disney+