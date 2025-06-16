Fabio Caressa and Benedetta Parodi help to find love on Netflix in the new reality show "Love is blind"

It will be one of the most loved couples in the entertainment world to conduct the Italian version of the “Love Is Blind” reality show coming to Netflix. We are talking about Fabio Caressa, back from the success of the new Sky Money Road show and his wife Benedetta Parodi, veteran of conduction on the small screen. The two, in fact, will be the hosts of the first Italian edition of the Love Show produced by Banijay Italy, love is blind, a program that promises a group of singles to find love without ever seeing each other.

For the first time together with the conduction of a show, Fabio and Benedetta will accompany the participants on this exciting journey to discover true love, giving way to the path that will lead them to choose someone to marry without having ever met him in person.

A reality that arrives in Italy after its debut in the United States in 2020 and a phenomenal success that led the format to be proposed in other countries in the world such as Japan, Brazil, Sweden, United Kingdom, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Germany, Argentine and now also in Italy.

The interview with Fabio Caressa on his beginnings, the relationship with his children, the secret for a lasting marriage

Love is blind: how the reality show works

Love is blind: Italy represents a real social experiment, a less conventional approach to modern dating, on the occasion of which a group of singles who want to be loved for what they are will have the opportunity to look for the soul mate without the distractions of the outside world and choose someone to marry without ever having met him in person.

After seeing themselves and being promised in marriage, the protagonists will have the opportunity to deepen their knowledge in the normal daily routine of a couple made of work, friends and relatives. The reality and external factors will remove them or, when the wedding day arrive, will they brush the person with whom they have blindly in love?

The Italian adaptation, with the direction of Angelo Poli, is written by Magda Geronimo, Valentina Massauda and Antonio Vicaretti.

Love is blind: when it comes out in Italy

Love is blind Italy will come out soon on Netflix.