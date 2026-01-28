Fabrizio Corona and the sewer exploded





Hurricane Signorini wasn’t enough. Morbidity, once it begins to eat, becomes insatiable and can only feed on itself. Fabrizio Corona knows this well, after having launched serious accusations against the now former host of Big Brother VIP, he has continued with his mission. Whether it is to bring the truth to light, dismantling the “system” piece by piece, as he claims, or to feed the monster created – by monetizing -, it is what we are divided on. What unites, however, is a convulsive interest in the turbid.

The new episode of Falsissimo was broadcast despite the provision of the Court of Milan, which ordered the cancellation of all content deemed defamatory towards Signorini and prohibited new publications, and was seen by almost 4 million users on Youtube. Unquantifiable – but more or less similar numbers – those reached on social media, where someone also shared the subscription part. Nothing to envy of a successful prime time, if not more. And this participation in such a pillory, but above all the connivance that emerges by shaking here and there, says a lot about the state of health of society.

The corpses of lions

After the appetizer served in his tour of discos across half of Italy in recent weeks, where from the console he answered the prurient questions about VIPs shouted out by fascinated young crowds, Corona fed his followers – even unsuspecting ones – the most succulent course, revealing secrets and sexual tastes (alleged) of the most famous and powerful Mediaset personalities, starting right from the top. Pier Silvio Berlusconi, his sister Marina, Maria De Filippi, Maurizio Costanzo, Barbara D’Urso, Gerry Scotti, the former letters Ilary Blasi and Silvia Toffanin.

Statements of egregious violence, transformed into sheepish gossip, or into comic reels and memes, without even considering the devastating effects they can have on the people involved, on the contrary, gloating over the fact that the protagonists are precisely them, ‘the famous ones’, shouting “disgust” and applauding the “truth”. The television version of the indifferent “it’s raining, thieving government”.

Celebrating on the corpses of lions seems to have become the new national sport, and Fabrizio Corona is being given the title of president of the federation. This is not gossip, much less journalism. Even investigations have an ethics, but Corona is being given the license to trample on that too, in addition to decency, that torn video call with Claudio Lippi from an intensive care unit, scraping the barrel of his disappointment in the most fragile moment.

Interest in the affairs of others, especially the most prurient ones, is something almost ancestral in human beings, but certain levels had never even been touched. And be careful to believe that this is the triumph of truth, the push against the “system”, because it is enough to observe the rampant voracity on social media, read the majority of comments – vulgar, violent, sexist – to understand that in reality it is only the photograph of what we have become. More than a bomb, a sewer exploded and we are wallowing in it.