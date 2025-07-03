Face to face with pain, solitude and emotional emptiness of the new generations

In the afterword, the writer and literary critic Silvio Perrella writes “is written with the wire that scrapes the page this novel”. It is Born in dirty waterthe first work of Giuliana Vitali, published by Giulio Perrone Editore and available in the bookstore since last May.

Born in dirty water by Giuliana Vitali

The novel is a journey between research and loss: the young Sara runs away from a life that seems not to belong to her, following her boyfriend with drug addiction problems. He moves in a night and gloomy Naples, populated by the excluded; A city that is much more than an setting: it is a living entity, a presence that is reflected in the state of mind of the protagonist.

Sara’s fate is intertwined with that of three other drift companions. Their friendship is the visceral knot of a toxic love, a risky swing between the abyss and the illusion, between lit desires and fears that bite. In this voluntary shipwreck, the body becomes a frontier to explore, a territory of perdition and rediscovery. But the past resurfaces, insinuates itself in the present, it plashers and deforms it as an echo: childhood and adolescence are mirrored in each other, cyclical, inevitable in a painful dialogue between the girl she was and the woman who is becoming.

Born in dirty waterexplains the publisher, it is a work that “seems to challenge the conventions of the training story: an authentic and powerful story, which does not offer easy responses or moral judgments, does not condemn or fulfills but leaves room for the reader to recognize and question ourselves. He pushes us to look in the shadow areas of human experience, in what we would prefer not to see, digging in urban marginality”. Vitali tells us about the events of the protagonist with realistic dialogues and descriptions “that often remember cinematographic sequences” and return the emotional chaos of youth.

The writer will present her debut novel on Sunday 6 July, at 7 pm, at the Palazzo del Fredito in Rome, in the company of Paolo Restuccia, Gianfranco Pannone and Lucia Pappalardo.

The author

Giuliana Vitali was born in Naples in 1987 and currently lives in Rome. Co -co -director and curator of the Literary magazine Ahab, in business since 2013, founded by Nando Vitali. He collaborates with several newspapers and cultural magazines. He attended Paolo Restuccia’s writing school and in particular the writing course by Andrea Carraro.

The cover