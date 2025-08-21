Fallout 2, here is Teaser Trailer and release date of the new season

First videos revealed the release date and published the first Teaser Trailer of Fallout 2. After the great and immediate success of the first season of the TV series inspired by the homonymous videogames, with over 100 million spectators all over the world, the first videos had officially announced the renewal for the second season. And after having already confirmed the renewal for season 3, the first official images of Fallout 2 arrive.

So if you saw Fallout, you liked how it liked us and you saw it until the end, here is the release date of Fallout 2 and other information and hypotheses available currently.

Fallout 2, the first hypotheses on the plot

On this the historical enthusiasts of Fallout’s role -playing video games have clear ideas: in the last scene of the first season you can clearly see the Skyline of New Vegas, or the main setting of Fallout: New Vegas, a game released in 2010.

However, it must be considered that the first season has not adapted any game in particular, indeed presenting unpublished characters. Therefore, it could also be that Fallout 2 It is not the specific adaptation of Fallout: New Vegas.

Fallout 2, the official advances on the plot

And here is what officially communicated from Prime on the new season, which in essence confirms what is hypothesized: “The new episodes start again from the final epic of the first season and will transport the public on a journey through the Mojave desert to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas.”

The cast of Fallout 2

The series is played by Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets, Sweetpea), Aaron Moten (Emancipation – beyond freedom, Father Stu), Walton Goggins (The White Lotus, The Righteous Gestones), Kyle Maclachlan (Twin Peaks), Moisés Arias (the King of Staten Island) and Frances Turner (The The Boys). In addition, Justin Theroux will be announced to the cast in the role of Robert House, and the second season will also be enriched with one of the most terrifying post-apocalyptic predators of the Fallout universe: the Deathclaw

Fallout is produced by Kilter Films and sees Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy and Athena Wickham as Executive Producer. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner appear as Executive Producer, Creators and Showrunners. Todd Howard of Bethesda Game Studios is Executive Producer together with James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films, in collaboration with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

When Fallout 2 will come out

Fallout’s new season comes out on first videos starting from Wednesday 17 December 2025: the eight episodes will be released weekly until the season finale scheduled for February 4, 2026.

The Teaser Trailer of Fallout 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tghvvhh6ehq