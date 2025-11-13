Fallout 2, the official trailer for the new season has been revealed

Prime Video has unveiled the official trailer for Fallout 2. After the great and immediate success of the first season of the TV series inspired by the video games of the same name, with over 100 million viewers around the world, Prime Video immediately officially announced the renewal for the second season. And after having already confirmed the renewal for season 3, the first official images of Fallout 2 had arrived.

So if you saw Fallout, liked it as much as we did and saw it to the end, here is the release date, the cast, the teaser trailer and the official trailer for Fallout 2.

Fallout 2, the first hypotheses on the plot

Historic fans of Fallout role-playing video games have clear ideas about this: in the last scene of the first season you can clearly see the skyline of New Vegas, which is the main setting of Fallout: New Vegas, a game released in 2010.

However, it must be considered that the first season did not adapt any game in particular, rather presenting new characters. So, it could also be that Fallout 2 is not the specific adaptation of Fallout: New Vegas.

Fallout 2, the official previews on the plot

And here is what Prime officially announced about the new season, which essentially confirms what was hypothesized: “The new episodes start again from the epic finale of the first season and will transport the audience on a journey through the Mojave Desert to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas.”

The cast of Fallout 2

The series stars Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets, Sweetpea), Aaron Moten (Emancipation, Father Stu), Walton Goggins (The White Lotus, The Righteous Gemstones), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Moisés Arias (The King of Staten Island) and Frances Turner (The Boys). Furthermore, it was announced that Justin Theroux will join the cast in the role of Robert House, and the second season will also feature one of the most terrifying post-apocalyptic predators in the Fallout universe: the Deathclaw

Fallout is produced by Kilter Films and sees Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy and Athena Wickham as executive producers. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, creators and showrunners. Todd Howard of Bethesda Game Studios is executive producer alongside James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films, in collaboration with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

When Fallout 2 comes out

The new season of Fallout will be released on Prime Video starting from Wednesday 17 December 2025: the eight episodes will be released weekly until the season finale scheduled for 4 February 2026.

The Fallout 2 teaser trailer

The official trailer for Fallout 2