Family, but not too much, the new Netflix comedy to be laughing, plot and when it comes out

Netflix audience can prepare for a dip in the snow, which includes laughter and family tensions in South American sauce: the new Brazilian comedy directed to the heart of the international public arrives on the Streaming platform “Family, but not too much”. The protagonist is Leandro Hassum, a loved face of the South American comedy, who gives us a story of generational conflicts, linguistic misunderstandings and national prejudices, all framed by the splendid (and icy) mountains of Bariloche, in Argentina.

Family, but not too much: the plot

Otávio is a Brazilian father in one piece, proud, impulsive and decidedly not very diplomatic. When he discovers that his Marian daughter has officially engaged, the news does not excite him; And when he learns that the future son -in -law is Argentine, his reaction is charged with nervousness and suspicions. However, the situation is destined to fall further: the two families – one Brazilian, the other Argentina – find themselves forced to live together for a few days during a holiday in Bariloche, organized with the idea (naive) to encourage integration and mutual knowledge. But between cultural distances, several habits and slides on the ice, Otávio ends up creating a huge misunderstanding that risks sending the daughter’s marriage to air, but also their relationship. It will be precisely in the snow, between fools and tragicomic clashes, that the protagonist will have to put aside his prejudices and regain Mariana’s trust, trying to put together the pieces of a family that, between differences and affection, is more similar than it seems.

Filmed between Rio de Janeiro and Bariloche, “family, but not too” stages a high altitude cultural clash that uses the historic rivalry between Brazil and Argentine in a comic key, transforming it into a mirror of universal family dynamics: jealousy, misunderstanding and (in the end) reconciliation. Family comedy and sensitivity play with stereotypes without ever losing their hearts.

Family, but not too much: the cast

NWL cast of the film “Family, but not too” we find, in the role of the protagonist Otávi the actor and comedian Leandro Hassum. Next to him Júlia Svacinna, in the role of his daughter Mariana. The film boasts a cast composed of Brazilian and Argentine actors, including Gabriel Goith, Simón Hocci, Karina Ramil, Mariela Pizzo, João Barreto and Abril Di Yorio.

Family, but not too much: when it comes out on Netflix

The new South American comedy “Family, but not too much” (the original title is “Família, Pero No Mucho”) arrives on Netflix, all over the world, Friday 18 July 2025.

Family, but not too much: the Italian trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fezzxklft14