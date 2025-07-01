Farewell to BancoPosta and Postepay, the Unified Italian app arrives: how to install it and what changes it

Credit: Poste Italiane.



Italian post office announced that, starting from June 30, 2025the app has officially been abandoned BancoPosta. Its services have been merged into the new unified application, simply called Italian post office (In the past, the name of the app was Post Office) in which the app will also flow in the coming months Postepaydestined to be replaced by “Super App”as the group defines it, already adopted by beyond 7 million customers. All the services that first required distinct apps are now accessible in a single digital environment: accounts, cards, bulletins, shipments, postal savings, insurance, energy and more. If you used the BancoPosta app, know that the transition to the Poste Italiane application will not require the creation of new accounts: the credentials that already used on Poste.it and on one of the previous apps will be enough.

The goal declared by Poste is offer a more coherent, modern and personalized experience Thanks to the use of artificial intelligence, used to customize the interface based on user use habits, even if the passage has not been accepted with the same enthusiasm by everyone: some complain of technical problems and less intuitive management than the old versions, especially for monitoring expenses.

The characteristics of the Unified Italian app and how Superrapp will work

The integration of the BancoPosta and Postepay apps in the new Poste Italiane app represents a significant evolution in the company’s digitization path, which focuses on simplification of its offer. From a functional point of view, you will find collected in a single app All operations related to BancoPosta current accounts and at prepaid postepay cards: balance consultation, payments, top -ups, wire transfers, P2P operations (peer to peer), or the direct transfer of money between users, and much more.

However, the new platform is not limited to banking operations only. Also includes tools for the management of insurance policiesboth life and car, and also allows you to monitor investments annuities.

Those who have signed a contract with Poste Energia can keep the status of supplies under controlview bills and manage payments directly from the app. The i Telecommunications serviceswith access to the data of its mobile or fixed poster line and to the ultra -fast Postterer fiber network.

As for the savingsthe app allows you to view and manage postal booklets (including those for minors), buy or reimburse fruits good and activate Supersmart deposits.

Other accessible services include the mail and parcel expedition (also through digital retreat for some registered mail), the booking of appointments in post offices and the use of systems of digital paymentas a pagopa for payments to the public administration and the domiciliation of utilities.

In the following video published by Poste Italiane on your official Facebook page, you can see other characteristics of the app marked by the iconic “P” blue on yellow background.

How to install the Unified Italian App of Poste Italiane and how to go to the BancoPosta App

If you are wondering How to move from the BancoPosta App to the Italian Poste Appknow that in reality the operation is very simple:

Download the Italian Poste App from the Android Play Store or the iPhone App Store; Start it. If you already used Bancoposta or Postepay, you can use them to authorize initial access. It is not necessary to create new accounts or passwords: Everything is linked to your profile on Poste.it. Once you log in, you will automatically find your products and the features you already used in the other apps that are now being disposed of.

The negative reaction of some users to the single app of postal and financial services

As anticipated at the opening of the article, Not all users have welcomed the novelty well. Some of these have reported malfunctions, such as generic mistakes at the opening of the OL appimpossibility of accessing specific sections (for example the one dedicated to postal savings). Still others regret Eliminated featureslike the detail of monthly expenses divided by category, useful for monitoring and comparing consumption habits. This feature was particularly appreciated by those who wanted a synthetic and orderly vision of their finances, and its removal was experienced as a “step back” in the practicality of the interface. The organization of the application also aroused conflicting opinions. Some users complain about ainterface too crowded and less intuitive compared to previous versions.