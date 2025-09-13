Farewell to Nova Launcher, the development of one of the most famous Android apps has been abandoned

For over ten years Nova Launcher He represented a point of reference for the personalization of Android, to the point that millions of users in the world have tried it at least once on their smartphones. Kevin Barryfounder and the only developer left in the last year, has announced its release from the sceneeffectively decreeing the end of the development of the launcher that will not even be released like orPen Source. This means that the application will continue to work, but over time it could become less compatible with the new versions of the Google operating system. In the past Nova has distinguished itself for its ability to offer a widespread control over the interface, giving users the opportunity to modify icons, transitions, applications grids and many other details that pre -installed launcher did not allow to touch. Even if the output of its creator does not involve an immediate change for users who still use it on their smartphones, it still represents the conclusion of a historical phase for the personalization of Android.

The end of Nova Launcher: the reason

Nova Launcher was born as an independent project, guided exclusively by the vision of Kevin Barry. Its popularity has grown rapidly because it allowed to overcome the limits imposed by the interfaces of smartphone producers, transforming the user experience into something much more flexible. In the 2022Then, The app was acquired by Brancha company specialized in digital marketing analysis and tools. The acquisition operation also included the original original team, led by the founder and the community manager Cliff Wade. At the time, the company had assured that she would not interfed with the development, leaving “white paper” in Barry.

During a session of questions and answers on Redditthe then CEO of Branch, Alex Austinhad even declared that, if the programmer had decided one day to abandon the project, the code would have been made open source, that is, freely available and modified by the community. This scenario could have guaranteed a sort of continuity, with independent developers ready to take the witness of the project in hand. Obviously, things did not go like this.

The first crews manifested themselves in 2024, when Branch announced extensive layoffs in various departments and the Nova team reduced drastically, going from 12 people to one: the founder of Nova, Kevin Barry. In the following months Barry continued to carry on the work alone, trying to prepare the ground for the opening of the code and removing all the parts subject to legal or license constraints. According to what was declared, it was a long and complex operation, but consistent with the public commitments made in the past by the company.

Arrived at 2025, the scenario has changed permanently: Barry communicated his exit from Branch and explained that He was asked to stop both the development of the app and attempts to transform it into an open source project. With this decision, Nova Launcher no longer has a certain future or a community officially in charge of continuing its development. The application will continue to work for those who already use it, but the lack of updates will gradually reduce its compatibility with future versions of Android, which every year introduce significant changes to bees, i.e. the interfaces that allow applications to dialogue correctly with the operating system.

What changes for users

For users who have installed Nova on their Android device At the moment nothing changes. The launcher, in other words, should continue to work properly and, when we write, it is still available for download from the Play Store. In the medium-long term, however, they could emerge incompatibility, bug or slowdowns, Above all, as Google will introduce deeper changes to the Android ecosystem. This makes it useful to start exploring alternatives, however aware that no other launcher has so far replicated the balance between versatility, fluidity and attention to detail that has made Nova so loved among Android worldwide enthusiasts, so much so that some of these have launched a petition on Change.org to try to save the project by pushing the company to make it open source.