Fasten the city for Gaza: the most ignoble insult to the flotilla under attack





Nothing new: if not the cowardice that binds the pro Palestine thugs who have filed the entrance to the central station in Milan at the terrorist operation, most likely Israeli, who this night off Crete bombed the Sumud Flotilla with the drones, the civil fleet of dozens of small boats (18 Italian ones) with volunteers, politicians, rescuers and humanitarian helps world.

Violence for violence

With the due proportions, the attack on the police and commuters at the end of the Pro Pal event of Monday 22 September and the military attack in the open sea against unarmed citizens of Wednesday 24 September – told here in uisjournal.com by Ivan Compasso – are united by the same cynical feeling: their authors of the tens of thousands of Palestinian deaths slaughtered by the Army of Tel Aviv and the thousand of Israeli civilians October 7, 2023 does not affect anything. The aim is violence for violence.

Milan is not the first and it will not be the last demonstration in a large city that ends with unrest. And the commissioner, Bruno Megale, did well to avoid further injured on the field. Video filming and photographs will now allow you to identify and denounce the managers who, according to the first arrested, also come from the social centers. I think it is useless to dwell today on the alleged existential unease behind these violence. If there was a way to remember the victims, it was silence. And the large square in front of the Milanese station would have allowed it. It is not even correct to associate few violent violent demonstrators who, during the strike proclaimed in solidarity with the Palestinian people, exercised their constitutional right.

The fascist drift of Israel

Much more chilling is the further fascist drift of the Jewish state, which after razing Gaza to the ground, to now make it a resort, militarily occupies the Mediterranean sea, in waters far from its coasts. A new step towards that collective suicide of Israel, so well explained in the book of Anna Foa, historian of the Shoah and the Jews in Europe, winner of the Witch 2025 Award for non -fiction.

Just as for the peaceful demonstrators of Milan, the Hamas horrors and not even to all the Jews the massacres of a government that authorizes on the blood cannot be attributed to all the Palestinian people: that of Benjamin Netanyahu, who after allowing the Qatar funding for years and the sale of weapons to Palestinian terrorists, today exploits the occasion of the hostages (and the presidency of Donald Trump in United States) to brush up on the worst Sionist doctrines against Palestine law, also recognized by the Israeli opposition, to found its own independent state.

The right moderation of Italy

In this continuous international escalation that celebrates the culture of horror, also on the Ukrainian front under the continuous Russian bombing, I find the moderation of the premier Giorgia Meloni extremely rational and realistic. His conditions placed, even if they will not have a voice in the rubble of Gaza, are the civil base for a state to live with Israel and not a lair of terrorists in Palestine.

I, embarked on the flotilla, tell you the journey to Gaza – by Ivan Compasso

The conditions of the Italian government are in fact the immediate return of the Israeli hostages, living and dead, still held in Gaza and the dissolution of Hamas. Giving birth to a state governed by terrorists in the heart of the Mediterranean is equivalent to feeding state terrorism that today inspires the Israeli government. It means, that is, leaving the field open to the war.