Fedez and Hitler-Sinner: a (ladle) attempt to promote the tour

Fedez and Hitler-Sinner: a (ladle) attempt to promote his concerts





Fedez in the past few hours public on Instagram a handful of verses that set the timeline and social networks. In particular: “Italian has a new idol, it’s called Jannik Sinner. Italian thoroughbred with Adolf Hitler’s accent”.

In the same story he cites the secretary of the Democratic Party, he mentions Carlo Acutis, touches the case of Charlie Kirk’s murder. The lexicon is that of rap punchline, but the trajectory is clear: not an analysis, not a complaint, not a context, but a series of “stored” to characters who guarantee maximum media propagation.

Easy targets to hit, absolutely current, all in trend on search engines. All with a somewhat suspicious strategic timing: close to his two dates at the Assago forum. And here is the point: these rhymes do not open a debate, they do not serve to raise the level of the discussion. They are a booster to be consumed in a few hours like any “trend” content.

Provoking is not insulting: who are you aiming for?

The art of provocation is a serious art. It works when it affects high, unmasks hypocrisy, forces the power to respond. Here, however, the goal is lateral. Sinner is not an ideological institution: he is an athlete with a recognizable accent, transformed into extreme metaphor that slips towards stigmatization. Carlo Acutis is a very popular religious symbol: citing him in a controversy without arguing anything is not “author blasphemy”, it is a shortcut. The result is not an artistic bump but a verbal gazaria.

Expressive freedom exists, of course; And it must be protected. But it should also be recognized when freedom produces caricature and thick expressions. Because they do not cross an idea, but they just focus the viewfinder on the easiest target by shooting at full volume. Obviously to Salve.

The rock stars that really risked

When evoking the “provocation”, it is better to remember who handled it by paying a price. Sex Pistols did not limit themselves to an effective rhyme: in ’77 God save the queen He challenged the monarchy in the middle of the English royal jubilee, with prohibited concerts, radio ban, raised on the Thames. Malcom McLaren put us on his and collected as a shop. But the band was hard, pure, incontrovertible: and represents a period that has created artists who still live on social assistance today. And they never went down to the pacts.

The NWAs were not looking for trending: they wrote “Fuck Tha Police” In an incandescent Los Angeles, devastated by social clashes. Their song also highlighted corruption and bad attitudes of the service officers and forced the lapd to make a lot of police after one of the most sensational scandals of its history, which I turned out the leaders of the organization.

And one could continue with Lennon and his Beds in, McCartney who praised light drugs in Got to get you into my life, Cobain who at the MTV Video Music Awards, despite an official warning attack TurnipIggy Pop who undo the trousers live on several occasions on TV until he was banned for years, Nina Hagen who undresses live on the Austrian network, Hendrix who sets on fire on his guitar, the rage against the machines boycotto and censored when they hang American flags turned upside down on the stage and who refuse to change the text of Bulls on Parade at the cost of On the air (the song says “Fuck you i won’t do what you tell me”), Bob Dylan that gets up and goes from the ED Sullivan Show.

The marketing of the controversy and the dictatorship of the algorithm

In 2025 we are instead prisoners of the geography of attention. A story is an accelerator: it turns on the fuse, the newspapers resume, the fanbase relaunches, the haters amplify. And we, who are also a little idiotic in this pathetic attempt to understand, analyze. Unnecessarily …

There are studies – the one of the Northeastern University in London are splendid – that hypothesize that the most correct behavior would not be to chase, but begin to ignore those who shoot it bigger. It is called the theory of the firework. You feel the firecracker explodes: and you turn calmly going in the opposite direction and ignoring the bang. We look for more.

There are even those who have refined logic: does the web propose pulistics that are risky on social networks? And we open an article on the Shakesperian theater. Does the promotional service of the search engine invites us to click on the torque that has died? And we ask for information on the ongoing exhibition at the Uffizi. And if Fedez provokes Sinner, we ask to listen to a song by the de la soul. Unfortunately these studies also measure the cultural attitude of those traveling online: and the range is dramatically lowering.

The narrative becomes brand

But returning to ours. The narration “against all” serves to feed a brand. Like the calls at home of the unbearable call centers that offer you microfiltrated water, electrical supply contracts, all kinds of subscription.

It is an industrial model: the rhyme is not the end, it is the hook. The music will arrive “after”, perhaps watered down in a radio -friendly refrain. Or it will not arrive at all. But if communication has already exploited what you need, what remains of the song? The provocation without work or content is an infinite trailer that never brings to the room.

Rap and rock, have the right to disturb. Indeed, they have to do it. But disturbing does not mean customs customs toxic equivalences on linguistic identity, nor transforming faith into a decorative target. Freedom of expression does not cancel the responsibility of those who dominate the public discourse. If you want to talk about nationalisms, religious iconographies, political hypocrisy, frames and contents, stories, names and facts are needed. And credibility. Fedez is missing all this. Only the “provocation” remains as a shortcut to preside over the feed.

From the collision to the void

The great pop provocations have produced effects: censorships, boycotts, even cultural openings. Those of today too often produce only traction and clutch as an end in itself. Fedez’s bars make discuss but move nothing, if not the engagement indicator. The final question is not “can you say?”, But “does it have a sense to say so?”.

If the maximum risk is to lose some followers and earn some title, then it is not art that challenges: it is promotion that the fear of remaining silent disguises from scandal.

Cause with the stakes

The real provocations are not only looking for attention, seek consequences. When you attack a hypocrisy, take into account sanctions, boycotts, breakages with sponsors or platforms. It is the difference between performance and positioning. If tomorrow the song really came to the stores identical to the social draft, what would remain in addition to the noise? If, on the other hand, the song built a plot, names, stories, responsibilities, then yes that the “provocation” could even become work: we could discuss it, criticize it, perhaps defend it on an aesthetic plane. Without this passage of substance, the controversy is only a promotional content disguised as sneer.

A note on Sinner and Italian identity

Hit the accent of Jannik Sinner does not scratch any power, nor does he report any injustice; If anything, I denoted a shadow of linguistic provincial and zotic and superficial pressure.

Italy is made of languages, dialects, inflections: confusing this with an ideological brand is a cultural misunderstanding before even a rhetorical error. If the point is identity anxiety, then arguments are needed, not caricatures. The provocation that widens the gaze asks for precision: to say which nationalisms, what phonetic discrimination, such as media responsibilities. Otherwise it remains a shoulder in the pile.

So…

Perhaps the paradox is precisely this: we are getting used to calling “courage” what is only speed. To confuse the volume with the value. Pop music still has space to really disturb, but it demands patience, study, renunciation. Until the spark end up in the count of the views, and not in an idea that resists at least until the next day, we will talk about artistic freedom without ever really meeting her.