Fedez taken away by the BodyGuard, the sex in the dressing rooms of Sanremo and the other gossip to read on the weekend





Dear readers and dear readers, all of us survived the week of Sanremo. The singers and workers of the Festival, who participated in infinite parties in the ‘worst’ bar of Sanremo, came out less unscathed. Carlo Conti’s speed allowed those who were at the house to go to bed early, and who was to the Ligurian city to be able – also – have fun. Achille Lauro brought Shottini, while Bruori Sas, in homage to his song ‘The tree of the walnuts’, gave the nocino.

And between a river of alcohol and some wisely dribbled polemicuccia here we are to tell you what happened in these days Post Sanremo in “Facts”, our weekly column with a high gossip rate.

Before diving into the dark waters of the gossip, a large and warm embrace to Eleonora Giorgi, who has been facing a devastating diagnosis of pancreas cancer for about a year. With the sweetness that distinguishes it, he told the days he is experiencing supported by palliative care. It is superfluous to say more

Sex and sa (nremo) mba

Diving us in the most spicy Sanremese gossip, here are that rumors speak of sidelines and crushes of suspicions. In the evening of the covers, and therefore when behind the scenes of the Ariston dozens of artists passed, two singers would have consumed an act of love while the colleagues rose and descended from the stage. To hear these suspicious noises would have been technicians. It may have been a flowery betrayal, or an impetus of passion consumed on a bed of rose petals. Nobody tried to name names and it is better this way. The mystery will remain.

Achille Lauro could be deleted from the list of suspects. The singer was followed by the correspondent of the Hyenas, Nicolò de Devitiis, and he confessed to being single (although it has been rumored for months he has a relationship with Giulia Toscano, Sarah’s sister) and not having had extraordinary drinks.

Fast and Fedez

Fedez made an outsider Sanremo. Never at a press conference, never at an event, never at a meeting with fans. To the ‘thanks, but no, thanks’ he did not even arrive. Those who had bet in a flop of the rapper had to change their mind, the streams go great, the concert in Assago, announced after years of stop (the last date of one of his tour dates back to 2019), went sold out in a very short time. And if nothing with Achille Lauro and Tony Effe happened in the scenes of Ariston, his ‘beat’ accelerated outside a well -known Sanremo disco. Someone would have allowed themselves to pronounce not very nice words against Chiara Ferragni and to prevent the rapper from starting a fight, one of his bodyguards intervened or one of the local security employees. An example, documented, of Fast and Fedez.

Love point of love

Sarah Toscano is thinking about the young audience of Sanremese. The pop star has not hidden her interest in the tennis player, beautiful and damned, Matteo Berrettini. Sarah, who on his side has the wonderful unconsciousness of the 19 years, has not made himself problems to declare his ‘love’ for caps. He replied, she as well and the blow and answer is arousing no interest. Who knows he doesn’t become our Shakira. Oh yes, I know that nobody has forgotten the Gypsy video clip (here to see it – shame – or see it again): the wonderful show for the eyes of 2009 in which the Colombian singer -songwriter is a gypsy with a sparkling skin he loves and is loved by Rafael Nadal and his thick and sexy hair (long before he had alopecia problems). Sarah, please make us dream.

Concern for Mara Venier

Mara Venier a few weeks ago had said it: in the last period he is dividing himself between Rome and Milan. In Rome there is his beautiful house and working commitment on Sunday in; In Milan there is her husband Nicola Carraro. The former film producer has experienced a not simple moment. Some health problems forced him to constant care and Mara never wanted to leave him alone. Both had talked about these difficulties. On Sunday, during the Sanremo special, just at the time of the greetings Lino Banfi – one of the guests of Aunt Mara – wanted to greet Carraro and in doing so perhaps said a little too much. He mentioned the aforementioned problems and revealed the conductor’s concern. Venier was unable to hold back the tears and with his voice broken by crying he concluded the long direct. Many are therefore wondering if there are other problems that, rightly, have not been shared.

Gossippini

Expressly obvious

The sales period is almost finished, but the most obvious song of the last 5 years has arrived from Estonia. If we thought that the trio of wonders “Pizza, mafia and mandolin” was terrible “Espresso stained” is the summary in song format of the ingtitude in making a good espresso of all those countries that are not called Italy. If this is the catchphrase of the Eurovision, then you will not need triple stained triple, but of the ears caps.

The tattoo of love

The judicial news mixes with the pink chronicle, with Elisabetta Franchi and her former partner, Alan Scarpellini at the center. Scarpellini tattooed the face of the designer and entrepreneur on a bib. A gesture of love that invokes forgiveness could think some … if they did not know that Franchi risks a stalking process for some heart -related issues related to Scarpellini.

The hunchback

Gebppi Cucciari pulled the hunchback this week. The comic, a great protagonist of the Sanremo Festival, put back in place – as only she could do – a keyboard lion. On X a user had the courage to call her “Sardinian Asina”. And Geppi’s response was not long in coming: “Too bad not please the str ** zi”. It is clear who should be in their kennel. Great Geppi.