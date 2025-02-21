Fedez taken away by the BodyGuard, the sex in the dressing rooms of Sanremo and the other gossip to read on the weekend

Culture

Fedez taken away by the BodyGuard, the sex in the dressing rooms of Sanremo and the other gossip to read on the weekend

Fedez taken away by the BodyGuard, the sex in the dressing rooms of Sanremo and the other gossip to read on the weekend

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Fedez taken away by the BodyGuard, the sex in the dressing rooms of Sanremo and the other gossip to read on the weekend
Lucio Corsi said what we needed to hear us say
Brief history of rap: from origins to global success