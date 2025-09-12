Ferragni-Fedez, the gesture that makes you discuss, Bova finally speaks and other gossip of the weekend





Dear readers and dear readers, the longest month of the year has already come to its half. Holiday days seem light years away and the (bitter) sweet tra-tran of life that returns to his frenzy already accompanies your days.

To find some breath in the chaos of life, here are “made of them”, our weekly column with high gossip rate. For you we have selected the gossip, and the most juicy facts that have entertained the life of the VIPs in these days.

Before diving into the gossip, it is necessary to remember two sad news that hit the world of culture and entertainment.

The great writer Stefano Benni, a beloved author and the unique voice of Italian fiction, has disappeared. Among his most famous works, the bar under the sea, a classic capable of enchanting generations of readers with his surreal and poetic irony.

Another mourning hit the world of television: Paul Baccaglini, a former face of the Hyenas, died at just 41 years old. His body was found lifeless in his home, and according to the first reconstructions, the partner would have been the tragic discovery. A voluntary gesture is assumed.

Baccaglini was also known for the long relationship, which lasted eight years, with Thais Wiggers, a former tissue of Striscia la Notizia.

Good relaxing reading, my dear gossip addicted.

Family feuds (first part): Katia Ricciarelli against Dina Minna

Almost a month after the death of Pippo Baudo, we still talk about the great conductor. Not for the pain that is still fresh for his family and friends, but for money. The cowardly money. The news of the opening of the will, given Baudo’s millionaire heritage, it was obvious that it aroused interest (the exact amount is not known but should amount to around 10 million euros).

However, what is making the most talk would be, the conditional is a must, the choice to allocate a very substantial part, about a third of the inheritance, to her historic assistant Dina Minna. Defining it “secretary” is reductive: Dina, in fact, was Pippo’s shadow, next to him for almost 36 years.

Regarding this, Katia Ricciarelli expressed itself. The singer, ex -wife of Pippo Baudo, in recent weeks has repeatedly underlined her impatience towards Minna. In more or less veiled ways, she said it would be she who kept her Baudo away. Affirmations that have annoyed Minna and who, in fact, decided to be wary of the singer. “But if in the end Pippo with Katia no longer even wanted to talk to us,” they would be Minna’s words about Ricciarelli’s statements. “He does not even go through the head that Dina did anything else if not to follow the indications of Pippo, who did not want to have more contacts with her. Countless are the examples of his will also manifested to other people, including myself,” said Minna’s lawyer.

And who knows if the singer, who will be a guest of Verissimo, will take into account the warning … who knows … In the meantime, the words that Ricciarelli has pronounced by commenting on the opening of the will: “I do not believe it is right that the secretary had the same fraction of inheritance as the real children – he said -, was a father for her? Then the arrow: “I have been working for a lifetime, I don’t need anything. But if all the secretaries are treated like this, maybe I have been wrong profession (laughs)”.

Who is Dina Minna, the woman who has always remained next to Pippo Baudo. He said moved to her: “It’s essential”

Pippo Baudo, assistant Dina Minna warns Katia Ricciarelli and thunder: “It was he who didn’t want to see you anymore”

Katia Ricciarelli on the will of Pippo Baudo: “Unjust that the secretary has the same money as the children. A father for her?

Katia Ricciarelli on Dina, Baudo’s assistant: “He has registered two apartments. This makes it clear everything”

Family feuds (second part): Ferragnez the return with Tronchetti Provera in the middle

Ah, September: the fresh returns, the blankets reappear on the sofas and the school restarts, restoring the parents (finally) a little order in the daily routine. Even the VIPs do not escape the ritual of the first day: you find them punctual in front of the gates of the most exclusive schools, between designer backpacks and shown smiles. And it is precisely there that, between a “good luck” and a double row parking, the unexpected encounter may happen … or perhaps perfectly calculated.

This is what happened to Chiara Ferragni, Fedez, Giovanni Tronchetti Provera and his ex -wife Nicole Mollihausen. The four found themselves in front of the well -known Milanese bilingual institute to accompany their children: and no, it was not a repatriation between old friends.

Under an apparent serenity, some present swear that they have caught a certain tension in Fedez. The rapper, however, decided to archive the arrows (at least for now) and greeted the new companion of his ex -wife with a handshake.

In other shots published by the weekly Oggi, you see Tronchetti Provera healthily cordially his ex, while Chiara Ferragni is affectionately hugs. This meeting, among children, between ex and new beginnings, almost seemed to be the reinterpretation of the great classic “All together passionately (Milan Edition)”.

Ferragni, Fedez and Tronchetti Provera meet in front of school: the tense rapper, what happened

Caos to the birthday of Tronchetti Provera: “Chiara Ferragni has challenged his family”, what happened

“Love is blind”, Fedez’s arrow in Ferragni and Tronchetti Provera does not go unnoticed. Lucarelli: “envious and poor man”

Family feuds (third part): Raoul Bova and Rocío Muñoz Morales

The beginning of the season for Silvia Toffanin promises to be anything but quiet. Not only among his guests there will be Katia Ricciarelli, but also Raoul Bova, and no, this time not only to talk about fiction, romance and cover smiles.

The actor is now well known, he was overwhelmed by the pink (and judicial) chronicles because of the audio and chats published by Fabrizio Corona, who would see him protagonist of a flirtation with Martina Ceretti. A story that started as an umbrella gossip and ended up in a judicial file, complete with a privacy guarantor who is investigating.

Always very reserved, it amazes that Bova has chosen to speak. But instead he said ‘yes’ to Toffanin and his very true, but also and TV smiles and songs. “Now I’m fine. I am trying to face the situation as I am used to doing, with the awareness that in life everything can happen, and as a high head, as my father taught me. Moreover, we are human beings,” said Bova with a perfect statement from ‘media survival’ manual ‘to the magazine. Who knows if Toffanin will unbutton more….

In the meantime, the work takes care of it: on the set of Don Matteo he had a very special company. Who? His son Francesco, who made a appearance in the series. Meanwhile, Rocío Muñoz Morales appears “Lose and suffering”, it will not be easy for her to see Bova on TV, but as the Venice Film Festival she has said she is “a courageous woman”.

Raoul Bova, his son Francesco debuts on TV. All the details

Raoul Bova case, the actor breaks the silence: the first words after months (also on his children and on Don Matteo)

The silent pain of Rocío Muñoz Morales: “Lose and suffering”, that’s how he really is

Alessandra Amoroso became a mother

Congratulations to Alessandra Amoroso and to his partner Valerio Pastore, who became parents of their first daughter, little Penelope. A unique emotion, a profound joy that will certainly unite them forever.

The happy news, however, has leaked well before they were the singer and her future husband to share it publicly. And this infuriated, and not a little, Giulia De Lellis (Amoroso preferred not to comment on the incident, but it is not said that he will not do it in the future). The influencer, also pregnant and now close to childbirth, has lashed decisively against those who have spread the news without any respect for the will of the directly interested parties.

“But if you have not communicated the news why do you have to do it? At chance then? That is, what do you earn? Why am I really curious … what balls Oh,” he wrote in a comment on Instagram. And how to blame it? Perhaps Giulia has identified herself in love, understanding well how annoying it can see her intimacy violated in such a delicate and personal moment violated.

All the details of Alessandra Amoroso’s birth: the hospital, the gynecologist, the photos with his partner and the medical staff

Alessandra Amoroso became a mother: the name chosen for her daughter and the first moving words

“Amoroso gave birth in secret”, the wrath of Giulia De Lellis: “Che pa ** e”

Pupo and the wives of the friends

That Pupo’s sentimental life was not exactly linear, we have known for years. The singer has a wife, Anna, but also a partner; Three daughters: two born from the wedding (Ilaria and Clara) and one, Valentina, the result of a short relationship with a fan, recognized only seven years after birth.

To this already complex intertwining are added numerous escapades – as he himself admitted – even with the wives of his friends.

“If I am struggling to say no,” he confessed to Corriere della Sera. And, to the question if his friends have ever feared to present his consorts to him, Pupo replied without too many words: “Yes, but many have brought me to bed the same. If I had to try guilt I would have already shot a thousand times.”

Words that perhaps would have been better to keep for themselves, but now they are there, black on white. Who knows if any of his friends, reading the interview, will begin to ask two questions.

Pupo: “I brought many wives of friends to bed. Because of my fault they seized the house to Gianni Morandi”

Pupo: “Only in Italy they don’t consider me a legend, but I understand them. I am 70 years old but I am more alive than ever, in all senses”

Gossippini

The will of Giorgio Armani

The opening of Giorgio Armani’s will, the king of fashion dead on September 4th, aroused particular interest. It would be a 10 billion euro fortune of which Armani has given very precise provisions. He thought of his beloved grandchildren, his sister, but also of his partner Pantaleo dell’Orco.

Among the aspects that most affected the bond of selling 15% of the company within the year and a half from the date of opening of the will. But that’s not all, Armani has left precise indications also for the after: further altitudes, between 30 and 54.9%, will have to be sold to run between the third and fifth year (from the opening of the will)

The case to X-Factor

The first episode of the X-Factor auditions, aired on Thursday evening, to burst the first media case, was enough. Among the competitors there was Virginia, a singer who decided to anticipate any controversies revealing that he met Achille Lauro long ago. He immediately clarified – since he had already been asked several times – that nothing has ever happened to each other. But the comments under the post published by the official profile of the program have multiplied, and Virginia wanted to say his say: “Unfortunately I signed a privacy contract, so for legal and formal issues I cannot say anything, but I am sorry that my voice and my person has gone in the background for this television curtain for four money”. A message that clearly suggests that, if it could speak freely, it would have much more to say.