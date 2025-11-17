Fewer and fewer Italians are interested in politics: what the ISTAT data say

In Italy interest in politics is declining: today less than half of the population gets information at least once a week. According to the latest ISTAT report, almost a third of the population never talks about politics, not even at the bar or in the family: we are talking about over 18 million people, more women than men, who ignore the topic. The least interested? The young people. Only 16.3% of children aged between 14 and 17 find out about politics at least once a week, and just over a third of those between 18 and 24 years old.

How has participation in politics changed?

Twenty years ago two out of three Italians regularly informed themselves about politics. Today just over half it does, with a drop of more than 12 percentage points for men and 5 for women. This means that the gender gap has narrowed, but not because women have moved closer, but because men are also moving away. However, the reasons are common: of the over 15 million citizens aged 14 and over who never find out, almost two thirds declare disinterestand more than a fifth distrust politics.

Source: Istat. PEOPLE AGED 14 AND OLDER WHO GET INFORMED AND TALK ABOUT POLITICS AT LEAST ONCE A WEEK FOR SEX. Years 2003–2024. For 100 people with the same characteristics.



This trend is in line with that recorded in electoral participation. In 2022, in the Senate election, 65.7% of men and 62.2% of women voted, with a drop of over 17 points compared to 2001. The figure for women was even lower European elections 2024: just over half of Italians went to the polls. Numbers that tell of a disillusioned Italy, where the idea that “nothing changes anyway” is growing.

Who is most interested in politics?

The probability of do not inform yourself about politics it is 63% greater for women compared to men. However, gender differences change with age: among men, 14-34 year olds are five times more likely to not be informed than those over 65, while among women the probability is just over double.

Others too factors they impact. Participation in the market Work, high qualification, Italian citizenshiplive in Central-North and in a family that talks about politics: all conditions that increase the probability of becoming informed. For example, having stopped at compulsory school quadruples the probability of not being informed compared to graduates, for both women and men.

The more qualified the job, the more political interest grows. Among managers, entrepreneurs and professionals, almost seven out of ten inform themselves regularly; among workers, only one in three. This tells us that some working environments probably favor discussion more, while the social isolation of those who do not work also tends to extinguish interest in politics.

Overall satisfaction with one’s life also plays a role: those who are less satisfied tend to be more disinterested.

Where do we get information?

Considering traditional channels and those accessible via the Internet together, radio and above all TV remain the main means to get information.

This is followed by newspapers, whether in paper or online, and informal sources (friends, relatives, acquaintances), indicated by over a third of respondents. THE social networks they are instead used by one citizen in five.

Source: Istat. PEOPLE AGED 14 AND OLDER WHO FIND OUT ABOUT POLITICS BY INFORMATION CHANNEL AND SEX. Year 2024. For 100 people with the same characteristics.



Almost half of Internet users find out about politics online: over eight million Italians, almost four million more than in 2014. The increase in the use of online channels has transformed not only the way of obtaining information, but also of participating. In 2024 more than 10 and a half million citizens have expressed opinions on social or political issues through websites or social media: one person for every four network users. But this trend, while on the one hand expanding access to information, on the other risks creating information bubbles, where only opinions similar to one’s own are heard.

However, active online participation is still not widespread: only 11% of Internet users have taken part in digital consultations or votes on political or civic issues, such as signing a petition or participating in an urban planning project.