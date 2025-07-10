Filippo Bisciglia becomes an actor in a film: the announcement (in the middle of the success of Temptation Island)

In the midst of the success of this new edition of Temptation Island (the second episode is aired tonight on Canale 5), here is the announcement on its conductor: Filippo Bisciglia becomes an actor in a film.

The news was made known during the presentation of the new Amazon Prime Video titles for the 2025/2026 season, in which the contents of the platform between films, series and entertainment programs were revealed. The conductor, now a historical face of the Canale 5 program produced by charm, will be in the cast of the sequel to sexy thoughts, a film directed by Michela Andreozzi starring Diana Del Bufalo who will be called even more sexy in her second chapter. To see Filippo Bisciglia recite, however, it will be necessary to wait for 2026 and in the meantime, position yourself on the sofa for these next Thursdays and see him struggling with the crises of the various couples.

Temptation Island: Bisciglia attempted by singles, the reaction of the girlfriend

The plot of even sexier

Afterwards thought sexy returns the sentimental adventures of Maddalena Gentili in the new Italian original film even more sexy. Directed by Michela Andreozzi and written together with Daniela delle Foglie, the film resumes the story of Maddalena (Diana del Bufalo) three years after her first, daring meeting with her irreverent guidance spirit: the pornstar Valentina Nappi. This time, Maddalena’s life finally seems in his place: she is an established writer, happily engaged to Vanni, a loving companion and brilliant publisher. But when Valentina suddenly reappears, ready to upset the cards again, Maddalena finds himself questioning everything: his relationship, his certainties, and even the very idea of ​​happiness. The meeting with Bruno will give the coup de grace, pushing it to a new awareness: the perfect partner does not exist. And maybe that’s okay.

Covering from Amazon MGM Studios and Fabula Pictures, even more sexy is played by Diana Del Bufalo, Valentina Nappi, Mario Ermito and Michele Rosiello. Filippo Bisciglia, Angela Finocchiaro, Anna Galiena, Fabrizio Colica, Ludovica Di Donato, Andrea Dianetti, Paolo Calabresi, Niccolò Senni, Nini Salerno, Fabrizio Santucci and Nicola Jiang are completed. Even more sexy will be available exclusively on Prime Videos in 2026.

