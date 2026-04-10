Film Club, the English miniseries on RaiPlay: plot, cast and when it comes out

Love, family and other mysteries. RaiPlay announces Film Clubthe BBC miniseries co-created and co-written by the protagonists Aimee Lou Wood and Ralph Davis. Here’s everything we know about the D seriesdirected by Catherine Morshead. In six thirty-minute episodes, Uno Film Club explores the limbo of your twenties, a phase in which you still feel like a child despite having to face adult responsibilities: work, relationships and social pressures. Here is the plot, the cast and the release date.

Film Club, the plot

It’s Friday evening. 7pm. Film Club, week 198. Evie hasn’t left the house for six months after a “moment of crisis”, but tonight things are different. Noa, played by Nabhaan Rizwan (Kaos, In Camera), has big news. A dream job will take him across the country, which means this is all coming to an end. Life changes and Evie and Noa will be forced, for the first time, to consider the possibility of being something more than just friends. Neither is particularly good with emotions, but this time they may be impossible to ignore. As if life wasn’t complicated enough, Evie will have to deal with all of this in the eccentric chaos of her family’s home: she lives with her extremely loving single mother, Suz, her sister Izzie, and her boyfriend Josh.

Film Club, the cast

The cast of the series includes Aimee Lou Wood, Ralph Davis, Suranne Jones, Liv Hill and Adam Long.

Film Club, when it comes out

The series debuts on RaiPlay on 17 April 2026.