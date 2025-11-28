Fire in Hong Kong skyscrapers, fire extinguished after 48 hours: reconstruction of the accident and investigations

The fire at Wang Fuk Court in Hong Kong. Credit: @Yaqiu, via



The terrible fire that he has devastated the skyscrapers in the residential complex of Wang Fuk Courtin the neighborhood Tai Po Of Hong Kong (China) caused at least 128 deaths and nearly 100 injuries. The causes of the fire have not yet been clarified by the authorities, who have opened an investigation for negligence: fires were underway in the 8 towers, each with 31 floors renovation worksfor which they would not have been used fireproof materials – including green plastic nets and polystyrene to cover the windows. Three executives of the renovation company were arrested by the police.

The teacher Raffaella Endrizziprofessor of Architecture at the Chinese University of Hong Kongconfirmed to Geopop how «the use of non-certified or non-fireproof materials represents a significant violation, because the network plays a decisive role in propagation or in the containment of a fire.”

The flames – which broke out around 2.51pm on November 26 – were tame by the Fire Brigade after 48 hours since the outbreak of the fire: the residential buildings housed around 2,000 apartments, for a total of 4,600 residents, most of whom were elderly. Over 900 evacuees were directed to emergency shelters built specifically for the incident.

How did the flames spread so quickly: the dynamics

According to the reconstructions provided by the authorities, the fire in the residential complex Wang Fuk Courtin the Tai Po district, broke out on Wednesday afternoon November 26, 2025 at approximately 2:51 pm (local time, 07:51 in Italy), the time when the first report to the Fire Brigade was received. The flames broke out in block F: in the 5 minutes it took to reach the site, the fire spread at an impressive speed through the external scaffolding. In about four hours the flames got involved 7 of the 8 skyscrapers (of 31 floors each) which are part of the complex, as confirmed by the Tai Po district councilor, Mui Siu-fung.

At 3:34 p.m., less than an hour after the fire started, authorities brought the emergency to level 4, and then raise it on level 5 at 6.22pmthe maximum foreseen by the emergency procedure. The authorities also noted how the fire alarms have not worked effectively in any of the 8 skyscrapers.

The speed with which the fire spread was impressive: the first reconstructions indicate that the fire would have spread rapidly not only due to the presence of bamboo scaffolding that surrounded several towers – given the ongoing renovation works -, but also because of the protective nets and plastic sheets installed on the exterior of buildings.

The flames were extinguished more than 48 hours after the fire broke out. At the time of writing, the certified victims have risen to 128 (with around 200 missing): this is the fire more destructive and lethal in the recent history of Hong Kong.

How the rescue operations took place: over 2,311 firefighters

In total, according to official data, more people intervened on the site 2,311 Fire Brigadesof which 12 were injured during the operations, assisted by 400 police officers, 391 fire engines and 188 ambulances.

According to reconstructions, the intervention was extremely complicated: the intensity of the heat prevented the firefighters from entering the buildings, with some sections of the buildings reaching temperatures above 200 °C. The Hong Kong command highlighted how the combination of high temperatures, the risk of further scaffolding collapses and the small and crowded interiors of the apartments made rescue operations difficult.

Built in 1983, the skyscrapers of the Wang Fuk Complex counted overall 1,984 apartments, for approximately 4,600 residents. According to the latest census carried out, the 40% of tenants has at leastor 65 years or more. The government said at least 900 residents had been evacuated and redirected to emergency shelters set up specifically for the purpose.

From polystyrene to windows to plastic nets: investigations for negligence

As highlighted by Reutersthe residents of the Wang Fuk Court complex had already expressed concern about the renovation works already in September 2024, in particular for the potential flammability of the green protective netting – clearly visible in all images – used by contractors to cover bamboo scaffolding around buildings.

In fact, the Hong Kong police declared on Thursday that the external walls of the buildings in the complex “were equipped with protective nets, waterproof tarpaulins, plastic sheets and other non-fireproof materials, suspected of not complying with fire safety standards”. On this point, the teacher Raffaella Endrizzi (professor of the Faculty of Architecture at the Chinese University of Hong Kong) explained to Geopop that:

The installed networks did not comply with fire safety standards, as confirmed by the authorities. The use of non-certified or non-fireproof materials represents a significant violation, because the mesh plays a decisive role in the spread or containment of a fire. It should also be remembered that scaffolders must be certified, as bamboo erection requires very specific technical skills.

During the first inspections of the residential complex, gods were also found expanded polystyrene panels on the outside of the windows, clearly not compliant with fire regulations: “this illegal practice meant that the fire spread extremely quickly”, concluded Endrizzi.

The causes of the fire, however, have not yet been confirmed by the authoritieswho opened investigations: shortly after the accident, three senior managers of the renovation company, the Prestige Constructionwere arrested on charges of manslaughter.