Fire in Naples hits the Sannazaro Theatre, the dome in flames with 4 intoxicated people: the video

The fire in Naples which involved the Sannazaro theatre. Credit: Stefania Falone, via



A serious one fire hit the Sannazaro Theatre Of Napleslocated in via Chiaia, in full center of the city: according to the first rumours, the fire started from a house this night, with the flames which have not yet been completely tamed by the Fire Brigade, who have recently published the video visible just above.

The fire caused ahigh column of smoke clearly visible from different areas of Naples: the causes have not yet been clarified by the authorities, even if the first hypotheses speak of a possible short circuit in one of the surrounding houses, with the presence of highly flammable material which would then have fueled the flames, which arrived around 06:00 until dome of theaterdamaging a historic piece of the city. According to the latest information, the dome may have been partially destroyed by the fire, causing it to collapse onto the stalls.

At the moment, the air is unbreathable throughout the neighborhood and some residents were evacuated: due to the flames, at least 4 people would have remained intoxicated and taken to hospital. None of them, however, are in danger of dying. Three fire brigade teams immediately intervened on the scene, while antanker from Caserta.

Opened in 1874, the Sannazaro Theater was built on the area of ​​the former cloister of the Spanish Mercedari, from an idea by the architect Fausto Niccolini. The building is often called the “Bomboniera” of Naples thanks to its red velvets and entire frescoes. The historic building, however, went through several moments of decline over the years, which led to its closed in the mid-twentieth century. Only in 1971 the Neapolitan actress Luisa Conte favored its rebirth, saving it from degradation and completely restoring it.

The interiors of the Sannazaro Theater in Naples. Credit: Sannazaro Theatre



Article being updated.