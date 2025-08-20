Fire in the Teano waste plant: Arpa Campania confirms the absence of dioxins in the air

Fire in the waste plant in Teano. Credit: Arpacampania



THE’Arpa Campania confirmed the absence of dioxins and others pollutants in the air after the violent fire broken out on August 16 in the plant of plastic and rubbery waste A Teano (EC) managed by the Campania Energia company. The second cycle of monitoringIn fact, in the atmosphere a concentration of dioxins, furani and polyclorobpheniles less than the reference limits has recorded in the atmosphere.

However, a dioxin value of ARPA on 19 August had been reported equal to 0.27 pg/nm3 I-teqhigher than the limit of 0.15 pg/nm3 I-teq: It is therefore possible that the concentration of air pollutants have also decreased thanks to the rainfall of the last hours.

The causes of the fire, however, have not yet been clarified: the flames have affected a area of 40,000 square meters. According to the latest update published yesterday, 19 August, two teams of firefighters are still present on the site, engaged in the operations of reclamationin the entirety of the burnt material and in the demolition the structure collapsed due to the flames.

The operations of the firefighters to turn off the fire to Teano. Credit: Fire Brigade



For this afternoon, a meeting of the mayors of all the municipalities neighboring the area of the fire, from Caianello in Teano, to participate in the work of the Environment Commission. So let’s see in detail the contents of the Arpa Campania bulletin and why this fire has aroused so much worry in the local population.

What the Arpa Campania bulletin on the fire in the waste plant in Teano says

As already mentioned, in the bulletin published by Arpa Campania on August 19, the sum of dioxinsFurani and Polyclorobifenili Dioxin-Similes dispersed in the atmosphere was equal to 0.27 pg/nm3 i-teq, therefore higher than the reference value (i.e. 0.15 pg/nm3 i-teq). This first sampling was carried out in the hours immediately following At the fire, between the night of 16 and that of August 17th.

The second sampling, made between the evening of 17 and that of 18 August, instead confirmed theabsence of dioxins beyond the limit values. At the same time, also the presence of pollutants (nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, ozone, benzene, toluene, meta- and para-xilene, fine dust included PM10 and PM2.5) was found lower than the parameters maximums established by law.

To lower these concentrations, therefore, could have been the rainfall Of the last hours: if so, it will possibly be the task of the ARPA to establish whether the rain may have moved such pollutants from the air to the ground.

To carry out the measurements, the ARPA Campania has installed a mobile laboratory In the Urban Center of Riardo (CE), about 4 km from the fire site, while the fixed station closest to the fire site was that of Sparanise.

The concerns of the population on the safety of the waste deposit

The fire in the Teano waste plant, managed by the company Campania Energiaimmediately aroused strong concerns in the local population, also because of the complex judicial affair concerning the deposit, which began in 2018 with the seizure of the factory by the carabinieri and continued in the following years after Tar, Council of State and Regional Council of Campania have denied to the company theauthorization unique for the management of the deposit.

But therefore, given the complexity of the story, there are gods Health risks of the population? Noat the moment it does not seem to be like this: the only ones official data (and therefore the most reliable ones) are those issued by the ARPA Campania, second which the situation should have been fully seen by theabsence of pollutants in the air.

As a precaution, the mayor of Teano has issued an ordinance in which it prohibits the use of air conditioning systems with entrance to external air, as well as the collection and consumption of vegetables and fruit grown in the areas surrounding the fire.