Fire near Heathrow airport, Blackout in London and 1351 canceled flights: what we know

Today, Friday 21 March 2025, the airport of Heathrow In London it will remain closed until 11:59 pm (00:59 Italian) due to a blackout due to a vast fire developed in the night at North Hyde electrical substation In Hayes, about 2 km from the London airport, whose causes are still unknown and which has left 16,000 buildings and 67,000 people without electricity. At the moment about 70 firefighters are engaged in the shutdown of the stake, which at the moment seems under control. At least they have already been deleted or diverted 1351 flightscreating inconveniences for about 291,000 passengers scheduled today in the London airport. This is a anything but negligible problem, considering that this airport is one of the busiest airports in the world (in 2024 it recorded 84 million passengers), as well as one of the main joints for international flights: think that already 120 flights They have been diverted to other airports, including those of Gatwick, Amsterdam and Frankfurt.

As anticipated, the cause of this discomfort is a fire for Hayes’ electrical substation, a small town west of London. An electrical substation is substantially a joint in the electricity grid that connects the production centers with final users.

The stake began approximately at 23:30 on Thursday and prompted the authorities to evacuate more than 150 people. At the moment the causes are not yet known but the fact remains that this system was essential within the network, given that it served as an intermediate point for the transmission of energy. In fact, due to this stake, in addition to the airport, they remained in the dark at least 67,000 peopleeven if the British National Grid said that in 62,000 these cases the situation has already been restored.

In the meantime, the airport has communicated to all passengers of Don’t go to Heathrow airport and to contact your airline to get more information. Currently the suspension of the activities is scheduled until today at 23:59 today, but it is possible that this stop continues for the next few days.