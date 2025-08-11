Fire on Vesuvius, the flames continue: the updated situation and the satellite images

An image of August 9 of the fire that broke out on the slopes of Vesuvius and detected by the Sentinel–2 Copernicus satellite. Credit: Copernicus Sentinel–2



THE’fire burst on the slopes of the Vesuvius It has not yet been tamed: during the night the flames also resumed vigor on the side of Torre del Grecowhere they had already been tamed previously. At the moment, the director of the shutdown operations confirmed the presence of an active frontabout a kilometer long inside the Tirone – Alto Vesuvius Reservewhile in the area of the Valle dell’Allimo and along path number 1 the situation is under control.

The stake had broken down in the evening between Thursday and Friday in the pine forest of Terzigno, along the slopes of Monte Somma, but the flames quickly extended due to the strong winds, reaching 1050 meters and above all affecting the territories of Third, Boscotrecase And Trecase.

According to the data collected by the Copernicus program, due to the flames they are already burned 560.5 hectares of landwith over 4.8 km2 Of Mediterranean scrub gone lost.

In the last update of 09:00 on 11 August, the intervention of 80 firefighters And 4 Canadairwith reinforcement staff also coming from Tuscany, Emilia-Romagna And Brands. In the night, when the air intervention was forced to stop for safety reasons, several earth teams were busy tamed the flames on the south side and prevent the fire from reaching inhabited areas.

In the meantime, the Civil Protection Department has confirmed the activation of the monitoring Copernicus ems for the mapping of the fire via satellites. From the images detected by Copernicus’ Sentinel-2 satellite, the smoke plume caused by the fire is also clearly visible from space.

The surveys of the fire that broke out on the slopes of Vesuvius created by the Copernicus EMS program. Credit: Copernicus EMS



Thanks to the intervention of the army, a cutting track was then carried out, with the help of a shredder and other mechanical means. As confirmed also by the director of the Civil Protection of the Campania Region, Italo Giulivothe shutdown activities have proved to be particularly complicated “Both for the atmospheric conditions (high temperatures and strong wind) that for the Fund made up of Pino’s needleswhich contribute to the propagation of the flames “.

The causes of the stake are still unknown, but the authorities have opened an investigation by hypothesis of arson.

The flames also involved the area of the Tirone Nature Reserve, towards the sea, where the stake has been under control since yesterday afternoon. Precisely in that area, in recent years a reforestation program had been started after the fires devastating of 2017 who destroyed 3000 hectares of the Vesuvius National Park.

The fire broke out in 2017 on the slopes of Vesuvius recorded by the Copernicus satellites. Credit: Copernicus Sentinel Data (2017), Procedsed by ESA.



In the’Autumn of 2022in fact, the “we foresee together with Italy” campaign had been started thanks to the collaboration between the Vesuvius National Park and the Climate Rete, with the plantation of numerous trees in different “areas of renaturalization”. The reforestation program had mainly concerned the Tirone Nature Reservewhere there are several species that belong to the typical Mediterranean scrub.